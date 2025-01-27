Atari has announced that RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is finally being updated to support touch controls on the Nintendo Switch.

In addition, the new update will also implement the ability to modify cursor movement speed, add in new visualisation settings, and introduce expanded tutorials to allow for a smoother transition for players moving from keyboard and mouse to console controls.

From 27th January until 9th February, players in North America who have yet to dive into the release can also enjoy a cheeky 20% discount to coincide with the new update.

Featuring elements from the original Rollercoaster Tycoon and Rollercoaster Tycoon 2, the game on Switch is a great way for new and returning players to experience the iconic simulation series for the first time. We did, however, lament the lack of touch controls in our review, but thanks to this new update, we can now rest easy at night.

Atari recently posted an end-of-year update on the current health of the business, with CEO Wade Rosen stating that he is "extremely pleased" with the company's performance in 2024. It released a good handful of new releases over the year, utilising its acquisitions of Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios to full effect.