Konami has announced that GBA action platformer Ninja Five-O will be launching on Switch in just over a month's time, on 25th February 2025.

Pre-orders are live on the eShop right now, priced at USD $24.99 / GBP £19.99 (or your regional equivalent). The physical version is being handled by Limited Run Games, though it's already sold out.

Known for being one of the rarest GBA games out there, Ninja Five-O was developed by Hudson Soft and released in 2013. As Joe Osugi, a ninja who is tasked with taking down a terrorist group wearing magical mask, you'll be hacking, slashing, and jumping through five different missions to save the hostages kidnapped by the Mad Mask-wearing villains.

The rerelease will include a Time Trial Mode, allowing you to revisit completed stages and attempt to beat them in a set time, save states, and a rewind feature.

If you're an avid GBA game collector, Ninja Five-O is likely on your radar. And hey, while the physical release might be sold out, at least the digital release will let you try out this otherwise rare gem.

Have you played Ninja Five-O? Will you be grabbing it on Switch? Sneak down to the comments and let us know.