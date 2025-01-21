Konami has announced that GBA action platformer Ninja Five-O will be launching on Switch in just over a month's time, on 25th February 2025.
Pre-orders are live on the eShop right now, priced at USD $24.99 / GBP £19.99 (or your regional equivalent). The physical version is being handled by Limited Run Games, though it's already sold out.
Known for being one of the rarest GBA games out there, Ninja Five-O was developed by Hudson Soft and released in 2013. As Joe Osugi, a ninja who is tasked with taking down a terrorist group wearing magical mask, you'll be hacking, slashing, and jumping through five different missions to save the hostages kidnapped by the Mad Mask-wearing villains.
The rerelease will include a Time Trial Mode, allowing you to revisit completed stages and attempt to beat them in a set time, save states, and a rewind feature.
If you're an avid GBA game collector, Ninja Five-O is likely on your radar. And hey, while the physical release might be sold out, at least the digital release will let you try out this otherwise rare gem.
Comments 11
$24.99 is a bit steep for a GBA port. Interested, but will wait for a sale.
Always heard about this one. I don't feel I'm a picky person but I haven't adjusted to playing GB(A) games on the Switch. Maybe it's a lack of proper D-pad or feeling more 'at home' on a GB console, but I'm just not big on GB games on Switch
Very expensive, but at least it's a Konami release and (hopefully) not one of many barebones ports out there.
Huh, you mean this game isn't actually out yet?
I have the physical copy from Limited Run Games in my hands already, and the v1.0.0 update on the cart has a few bugs:
1. The animated video intro (after the Carbon Engine splash screen) will fail to play in Docked mode, it does however play in Handheld mode.
2. In the museum, the box art and game manual sections fail to display any images; they'll also display corrupted versions of the last image you viewed from the other sections
Otherwise it runs and plays the GBA game just fine, and you get your option of "Ninja Five-O" or "Ninja Cop", the latter being the European release. Hopefully the bugs I encountered will be fixed in a launch update.
Keep an eye on sites like Videogamesplus or Bazaar-Bazaar if you want a physical copy anyway, they stock LRG physicals when they're printed and distributed.
This game is fantastic, glad to see it’s getting a re-release. Though 25 bucks does seem to be a bit much if it’s just a straight port.
True definition of hidden gem on GBA. When I finally decided to pick It up many years ago, you could no longer find It in stores and the price on second hand was already skyrocketing with so few units available.
Looks like it could be fun, but not at that price.
Great for people that want to own games, but I would rather just see it on the NSO GBA app. 😬
Funny you should say that, because my Switch Physical copy of Ninja Five O came in today.(runs for it)
"Ninja Five-O was developed by Hudson Soft and released in 2013."
that cant be right 🧐
(stoked this is happening though! 👍👍👍)
(really wouldve liked to have had this physically... is this just what it's like now? ☹️)
@NESlover85 I got the game for way cheaper on my GBA flash cart.
