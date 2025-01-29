Oh man, where do we start with this...

Okay, so Xbox has now got its very own Mario Strikers knock-off game with – wait for it – Mariostro Strikers: Soccer League. Oh no, not at all copied from Mario Strikers: Battle League, no your honour, purely a coincidence.

Sigh. Released on 10th January 2025 by LightGamess (yes, the extra 'S' is intentional), Mariostro Strikers is perhaps one of the most shameful knock-offs we've ever seen. Let's look at the key art above, to start. It's purely AI generated, and it's one of those images that simply gets funnier the more you look at it.

Observe the controllers in the foreground, the dodgy iPad on the pitch, the multiple footballs, and the facial expressions... Oh God, the facial expressions. It's just so, so bad.

Now let's look at the official description as seen on the Xbox storefront. This is a killer, folks:

"Dive into the thrilling world of arcade-style soccer with [Your Game Name Here]! Experience the excitement of 4v4 matches, where every player counts. With 10 unique and fun teams to choose from, you’ll dribble, pass, and shoot your way to victory while defending your goal with a skilled goalkeeper."

No, your eyes don't deceive you: the developers actually forgot to insert the name of the game into their own – likely AI generated – description. Strewth.

And of course, while we can't really draw any conclusive opinions on the actual quality of the game based on a few screenshots, let's just say they don't exactly fill us with confidence. It looks incredibly generic, and we'd be willing to bet that the team logos have also been generated by AI. Note how 'Skybreakers' sounds suspiciously like 'Skylanders', for instance.

If people keep putting stuff like this on digital storefronts with the hope that users might be duped into paying honest money for it, then quite frankly, we'll just keep on mocking it.

At least it's not on Switch though, right? Yet...