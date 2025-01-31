We've seen lots of life-sized Pokémon plushies over the years — Larvesta, Lucario, Arcanine, multiple starter 'mons, and Spheal. So really, it was only a matter of time before Gardevoir joined the ranks, right?
Brought to our attention by Joe Merrick (of Serebii) on Bluesky, The Pokémon Center Japan has revealed a life-sized plush for the Psychic/Fairy-type Pokémon. It releases on 6th February 2025 and costs 49,500 yen. That's around a staggering 320.00 USD / 260.00 GBP.
The plush is 160cm tall, which is 5'3" — that's only an inch shorter than this writer. That's a little terrifying. Not to mention that Gardevoir is a pretty popular humanoid-looking Pokémon. We're sure people will be very normal about this. Hmm. Yes.
We're being a little cheeky here — it's honestly a very cool-looking plush for a beloved Pokémon.
Gardevoir was introduced in Gen III as the final stage of the Ralts evolution line in Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire. It's been a mainstay ever since, with Gen IV introducing a second evolution branch in the form of Gallade.
Other Psychic-themed merchandise is also coming to The Pokémon Center Japan as part of the Psycho Cyber series, including light-up figures for the Ralts and Solosis lines, chains and keychains, notepads, apparel, bags, and more.
Currently, these are only available at the Japanese store, but we might see Gardevoir make its way over here eventually. let's hope!
What do you think of the giant Gardevoir plush? Let us know in the comments.
[source pokemoncenter-online.com, via bsky.app]
...yeah! This is gonna end well.
The Japanese dude that married his LovePlus girlfriend is going to have to step up his social inadequacy game lest he gets out-losered.
...This can't go well.
Calling it now, news article in the next month involving a man marrying Gardevoir doll. lol
(Nolan's Notes)
Someday you will have to answer for your actions
and God may not be so merciful
I, uh...assume it would be a pretty terrible idea to buy one of these secondhand...
I still want a life size Wailord. You can buy a 1/10 pluche, but that's too small.
Jokes aside, I'm happy to see that Gardevoir also got a life-sized plush - looking forward to seeing which Pokémon will be the next one!
Even if I had the money to burn on this and didn't care what my family would think, I do not have the space for it
Gardevoir is one of those Pokémon that I try to avoid using because of its weird, too human design, but that 125 special attack fairy coverage is too powerful. It's just so useful in a playthrough team.
Someone at Pokemon definitely had a devious look when pitching this plush to get produced
Who needs those girlfriend AI robots with this on the market?
@TheBigK If I can't have an Espeon on my team then Gardevoir is always my backup.
I often wonder whether we are growing as a people... or in fact, regressing.
Oh. No. . .
That said . . . it does look pretty cool haha
[Comment removed]
People are going to like what they are going to like BUTTTTT...I can't help but wonder if we lived a sedentary lifestyle for too long. Back in the day it was "don't watch TV too long it will ROT your brain." now its on a much bigger scale.
@Fighting_Game_Loser
Does that material look washable? asking for a friend.
(jk!!! I can't even leave it without clarifying it's a joke. lol)
Why oh no? What bad things could people possibly do with this?
Nope... don't like that... don't like that for those who are excited for this...
Unrelated question but how do I create a profile picture for myself on here? Would really help if someone responded thanks.
Edit: I got help thanks guys
Good thing it's $320... (Makes it less accessible)
@Fighting_Game_Loser they are busy pitching a Lopunny doll right now
Do a Snorlax next please.
This reminds me of when they were trying to sell life-sized statues of Ryza from Atelier Ryza for $25,000 a pop a few years ago. Makes me wonder if anyone did buy those. I’ll be honest: if I had the money at the time, I would have considered it. And if this Gardevoir plushie comes to the West, I’d consider getting this one, too!
@Red_211 Go to your icon in the upper right corner and click (or tap) on it, then click on your name, once your their you should see a pen in a box around the upper right corner, click on that and you should it asking in separate boxes to upload a image. Upload said image then your done.
@Red_211 Use the side bar button (three stacked lines)
Your Account -> Profile settings
DREEEEEEEAM EATEEEERRR!
I believe you can get me through theNiiii-iIIIIIIIGHT!!!
(LOL)
@Zaruboggan @Snatcher Thanks for your help. I kept pressing upload picture and not save so the changes would go through lmfao
We all know what the internet is thinking ... And I'll leave it at that lol
