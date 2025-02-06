We are quickly edging ever closer to Pokémon Day on 27th February, and while we all wait for confirmation of the inevitable Presents showcase that it will likely contain, we do know that a new animated film will be dropping to mark the occasion.

As revealed by Serebii, this year's anniversary will see the debut of 'Dragonite and the Postman' on The Pokémon Company YouTube channel. We have pretty few details at the moment, but we know that the story follows a young Paldean girl heading out on an adventure to find the source of a mysterious letter.

We also know that this one comes from CoMix Wave Films, the animation studio behind the likes of Suzume, Weathering With You and Your Name — all of which are excellent, if you haven't caught them yet. Assuming that the studio can channel some of its signature beauty into the Pokémon short, this could be one to watch.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled over the coming weeks for more Pokémon Day news, hopefully culminating in the Presents confirmation. We still know very little about TPC's next big release, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and that's set to come to Switch this year! A trailer this month makes sense, right?