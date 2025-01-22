When Astro Bot launched in September 2024 for the PS5, many lauded the game's quality and compared it favourably to some of Nintendo's very best 3D platformers.

During the recent New York Game Awards 2025 event, ex-president of Nintendo of America offered his own opinion on the game after it won the award for 'Best Kids Game', jokingly stating "I have to admit it, Astro Bot almost outdid Nintendo at its own game".

It's a pretty throwaway comment, all things considered, but it tickled us nonetheless. We particularly quite like the emphasis on the word "almost"; after all, we can't imagine Reggie, of all people, readily stating that a game from another platform could possibly outshine one of Nintendo's own efforts.

All eyes will no doubt be on Nintendo in the coming months as we approach the release of the recently-announced Switch 2 hardware. It's been a long time since Super Mario Odyssey launched on the Switch back in October 2017, so many – including us – will be wondering exactly what Nintendo has up its sleeve for the next 3D mainline entry.

Astro Bot also went on to win the prestigious 'Game of the Year' award during the recent event in New York, adding yet another gong to Team Asobi's growing list of accolades.