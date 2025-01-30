The day is finally here, Trainers! The 'Space-Time Smackdown' expansion is now live in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, giving us access to a whole bunch of sweet Gen IV newbies. But have no fear if you're still chasing cards from Genetic Apex, they're still available to open.

Unlike when the 'Mythical Island' mini-expansion dropped late last year, the arrival of 'Space-Time Smackdown' has pushed the original 'Genetic Apex' set off the TCG Pocket home screen. In fact, when you first open up the app now, Charizard, Mewtwo and Pikachu are nowhere to be seen, replaced by the new Dialga and Palkia art and the Mew addition.

However, as pointed out on BlueSky by Serebii's Joe Merrick, that's not to say that you can't still open 'Genetic Apex' packs. If you still have a couple of cards missing from the first expansion, you can get back to ripping them by selecting one of the available packs on the home screen and pressing 'Select other booster packs' in the bottom-right corner. This will bring up a menu featuring every expansion released so far, so you can get back to hunting that ☆3 Charizard ex that you've been after for months (not writing from personal experience there, of course).

The 'Space-Time Smackdown' expansion introduces 155 brand-new cards into TCG Pocket, with a bunch of bonus ☆1+ full arts and ex cards to look out for, too.

It accompanies the new Trade feature, which landed in the app yesterday. It's a bit of a tricky one to get your head around, but we assembled the following guide to explain which cards you can trade, who you can trade them with, and where on Earth you can find those blasted Trade Tokens.