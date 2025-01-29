If you have been holding off picking up last year's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind until a boxed edition punched its way into view, you're in luck! Today, Digital Eclipse has announced just that, with a Standard and Deluxe edition available to pre-order right now.

According to the publisher's announcement on BlueSky, both boxed copies are set to release on 30th May and can currently be found on the Atari website.

The Standard edition ($34.99) is the straightforward option for those who just want a box to put on the shelf, but the Deluxe option ($49.99) packs in some more merch for the mightiest fans out there. This beefier version includes a steelbook case, a 3D lenticular postcard, a poster showing the Rangers in action and a pack of six collectable pixel art trading cards, all bundled up in a larger collector's box. Nice.

You wanted it, you got it! #RitasRewind physical copies are coming for Switch & PS5 on May 30, 2025. Preorders for the Standard & Deluxe editions start today -- secure yours at atari.com/collections/... or your retailer of choice! www.digitaleclipse.com/media/pre-or... — Digital Eclipse (@digitaleclipse.bsky.social) 2025-01-29T14:07:26.938Z

If you're a beat 'em up fan who missed out on this one last year, we'd give Rita's Rewind a firm recommend. We described the latest adventure as "probably the best Power Rangers game we’ve ever played" in our review, praising the nostalgic charm, lengthy campaign and Digital Eclipse's eye for detail. Mighty, indeed.