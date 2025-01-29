If you have been holding off picking up last year's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind until a boxed edition punched its way into view, you're in luck! Today, Digital Eclipse has announced just that, with a Standard and Deluxe edition available to pre-order right now.
According to the publisher's announcement on BlueSky, both boxed copies are set to release on 30th May and can currently be found on the Atari website.
The Standard edition ($34.99) is the straightforward option for those who just want a box to put on the shelf, but the Deluxe option ($49.99) packs in some more merch for the mightiest fans out there. This beefier version includes a steelbook case, a 3D lenticular postcard, a poster showing the Rangers in action and a pack of six collectable pixel art trading cards, all bundled up in a larger collector's box. Nice.
If you're a beat 'em up fan who missed out on this one last year, we'd give Rita's Rewind a firm recommend. We described the latest adventure as "probably the best Power Rangers game we’ve ever played" in our review, praising the nostalgic charm, lengthy campaign and Digital Eclipse's eye for detail. Mighty, indeed.