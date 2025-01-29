Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Continuing the trend, Sony's PlayStation team San Diego Studio has today announced MLB The Show 25 will be arriving for Nintendo Switch on 18th March 2025.

This year's version celebrates the series' monumental 20th anniversary - "a milestone that honors two decades of baseball history, innovation, and unforgettable memories for baseball fans around the world". This particular entry will feature three cover athletes including Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Gunnar Henderson.

Sony will share its "first look" gameplay trailer next month on 4th February 2025 via its San Diego Studio's social channels. Pre-orders will also be opening on the same day including a standard and deluxe edition via the official game site, platform stores, and retailers. The deluxe edition will include Early Access on 14th March.

Fans can also look forward to weekly feature reveals as well as a "Feature Trailer Deep Dive" including MLB network host Robert Flores as well as "feature premieres" from the development team.