Nippon Ichi Software has announced that its president and CEO, Tetsuhisa Seko, has sadly passed away at the age of 54.

Born on 21st January, Showa 46 (1971 which, despite NIS stating his age as 55, would make him 54 at the time of his death), Seko joined the company back in March 2002 after previous stints at SNK Co., Ltd and Toshin Co., Ltd.

In August 2005, he was made General Manager of Business Content Division and rapidly rose through the ranks in subsequent years, eventually being appointed president and CEO in July 2023. He also served as director for NIS America.

NIS has stated that Seko's position as representative director will not be immediately filled, but that the number of directors still meets the requirement by law.

Nippon Ichi Software was originally founded in 1991 and is known for its development of the Disgaea and Phantom Brave franchises, with NIS America publishing titles such as Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak, and Ys X: Nordics.

Our thoughts go out to Seko's family, friends, and colleagues.