Nippon Ichi Software has announced that its president and CEO, Tetsuhisa Seko, has sadly passed away at the age of 54.
Born on 21st January, Showa 46 (1971 which, despite NIS stating his age as 55, would make him 54 at the time of his death), Seko joined the company back in March 2002 after previous stints at SNK Co., Ltd and Toshin Co., Ltd.
In August 2005, he was made General Manager of Business Content Division and rapidly rose through the ranks in subsequent years, eventually being appointed president and CEO in July 2023. He also served as director for NIS America.
NIS has stated that Seko's position as representative director will not be immediately filled, but that the number of directors still meets the requirement by law.
Nippon Ichi Software was originally founded in 1991 and is known for its development of the Disgaea and Phantom Brave franchises, with NIS America publishing titles such as Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak, and Ys X: Nordics.
Our thoughts go out to Seko's family, friends, and colleagues.
[source nippon1.co.jp, via news.denfaminicogamer.jp]
That's just way too young. 😔
The way they count age is different in the east. Their first birthday is on the new years day when ever you are born. Therefore in their eyes he would be 55 (well, its something like that I can't quite remember)
But damn that is young
Really unfortunate to hear and even more so since he was still relatively young, rest in peace Seko-san and condolences to his family and friends!
@Bunkerneath There was indeed a different way to count age in East Asia, but all those countries have eventually mostly if not completely replaced it with the international one - it is worth mentioning that South Korea was the last one to do so in June of two years ago, that's why you might have thought it was still in use (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_Asian_age_reckoning).
@JohnnyMind Yeah, I was in South Korea a year and a bit ago and that's where I heard it during a guided tour of Seoul.
So think it is still used sometimes
As a big fan of NIS games, I'm sad to hear this. I hope his family and everyone at the company can take time to grieve. Their games always made me laugh during sad points in my life and I appreciate their work. Rest in peace.
