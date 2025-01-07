The Switch may be coming to the tail end of its life, but Nintendo is still showing support for it with new games and even updates.

Following the rollout of Version 19.0.1 in October 2024, Nintendo has now rolled out a new 'rebootless update' for this same firmware patch. As highlighted by dataminer 'OatmealDome' this latest change updates the "bad words list" once again.

Here's a bit more information about this update from the source:

"A rebootless update for 19.0.1 was released. The bad words lists were reshuffled (possibly to reduce false positives), and many new words were added to the Russian list.

There were no other changes.

As previously explained, rebootless updates are "silently installed" on the Switch, so you don't actually have to do anything on your end.

Nintendo's firmware update in October last year followed the usual routine - fixing issues and improving system stability.