The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region.

Switch eShop - Highlights

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink, 30th Jan, $39.99) - Embark on a cozy adventure with Hello Kitty and Friends. Explore and restore a mysterious island while befriending super cute, beloved Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody and Cinnamoroll! Learn what they love, adventure alongside them and eventually become best friends. Create your own character and team up with a friend* to explore Big Adventure Park as you craft, create and collect to make your ultimate island paradise. - Read our Hello Kitty Island Adventure Review

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (NIS America, 30th Jan, $59.99) - Join Marona – a young girl with the power to speak to Phantoms – and her loyal Phantom companion, Ash, in this tactical turn-based game from the creators of the Disgaea series. When a fleet of ghost pirates attack, it’s up to Marona and her new friend Apricot to save the day. Recruit Phantoms, bind them to objects, combine them with Gadgets or even merge them with Marona herself to unleash show-stopping abilities and sink the Shipwreck Fleet.

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Rite from the Stars: Remaster Edition (Artax Games, 30th Jan, $11.99) - Join Kirm and his guiding star Hoku on this adventure full of puzzles, exploration and growth to unveil a beautiful coming of age story with multiple endings. Meet unique supernatural creatures and new companions along the way, cooperate with them and conquer the wisdom, courage and spirit paths!

Accolade Sports Collection (QUByte Classics) (QUByte Interactive, 30th Jan, $19.99) - Step back into the golden age of sports gaming with the Accolade Sports Collection! Featuring five legendary titles—Hardball!, Hardball II, Hoops Shut Up and Jam!, Winter Challenge, and Summer Challenge—this collection delivers nostalgic thrills with modern enhancements.

Agent Fall (eastasiasoft, 29th Jan, $5.99) - Strange enemy activity has been detected at a secret military base in the desert, and it’s up to you to investigate! Agent Fall is a retro side-scrolling shooter across sprawling platformer stages, from the desert sands and jet hangars of the surface to mysterious underground labs and waterways.

Basureroes: Invasion (JanduSoft, 30th Jan, $12.49) - Basureroes: Invasion is a 2D platform game with retro aesthetics in which a group of heroes with different abilities must save the world from an alien invasion. Run, jump and fight your way through twenty levels full of danger and epic boss fights.

Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 7 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 23rd Jan, $9.99) - Hike through gorgeous national parks, explore European musical culture, visit ancient castles, and much more! This hidden-object game is full of new and popular tourist spots, so use your skills and knowledge to solve mini-games and puzzles with a distinct European flare!

Bubble Shooter World (Silesia Games, 30th Jan, $2.99) - Are you looking for a fun challenge to engage your mind? Enter a colorful bubbly game, where your strategic thinking will carry you through the levels. Use your power-ups to blast through the levels with ease

Bundle: Monster Dynamite + Ultimate Runner (TREVA, 23rd Jan, $34.99) - Monster Dynamite: Boom! Bang! Crash! Cheeky monsters everywhere! Place your explosives strategically on stacks of crates, scaffolding and logs where the little critters are sitting. Light the fuse and bring them all down! What looks simple at first gets more and more demanding: The cheeky little guys won't keep still – and they just keep coming!

Car Wash Tycoon Business Simulator (VRKIWI Games, 1st Feb, $7.99) - In Car Wash Tycoon Business Simulator, bring your dream of owning a car wash business to life! Start with the basics: a simple wash station where you clean your customers' cars by hand. This is how you’ll earn your first money and gain experience. Over time, your business will expand!

Card Collection Trading Shop (Console Labs, 31st Jan, $4.99) - Play the role of a collector who has become a business owner. Open a card market and become rich. Build, manage and develop your own collectible card store where you can trade, collect and battle with the rarest and most valuable cards from the legendary Beast Lords series of unique and powerful creatures!

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 (Bushiroad, 29th Jan, $69.99) - Cardfight! ! Vanguard is a one-on-one card game first released by Bushiroad in February 2011. It has been translated and localized into multiple languages including English Chinese Italian Thai and Korean and is now sold in 61 countries and regions continuously growing its player base worldwide.

Chained Heroes (DEMENCI Games, 3rd Feb, $5.99) - Step into the post-apocalyptic world of Chained Heroes, a thrilling 3D platformer where every jump could be your last! As a player, your mission is to leap across crumbling surfaces, dodge dangerous obstacles, and climb to new heights in a desolate, dystopian landscape.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Fellow Traveller, 31st Jan, $24.99) - The highly anticipated sequel to one of 2022’s most acclaimed RPGs! You are a sleeper, an emulation of a human mind housed in an artificial body. You are on the run from the corporation that made you and the gang that seeks to control you. Commandeer a ship, build a network of crew and allies, and take on challenging contracts as you seek to build a future for yourself. Choose a class, configure your skills and assemble your crew in unique tabletop-inspired gameplay.

Colorizing: Animals (D-Games, 30th Jan, $6.99) - This coloring book is a guarantee of good mood.

In it you can find all kinds of pictures for every taste. Coloring by numbers with Colorizing is a calming and easy activity for people of all ages. This drawing game is suitable for children and adults, everyone can enjoy pixel coloring. You will definitely love coloring with this beautiful coloring book!

Connect the Circuit 1000 (SUCCESS, 30th Jan, $3.99) - "Connect the Circuit 1000" is a puzzle game where you draw paths for electricity according to specific rules to complete the circuit board.

Enjoy a full set of 1,000 puzzles, ranging from simple to challenging.

Conquistadorio (Upscale Studio, 20th Jan, $19.99) - The conqueror, who has gone through many trials in his life, decided to retire and become a hermit. To simply lie in his solitary cave away from people. But it seems that fate itself throws you new challenges even in such a simple endeavor. The tomb where you love to sleep has disappeared. You need to embark on a quest to find it and solve many mysteries along the way.

DEDALO – Escape Room Adventure (M9 Games, 23rd Jan, $5.99) - An escape room adventure set in the icy depths of the Arctic. Fresh evidence of a lost civilization has surfaced, leading you to a mysterious site buried beneath the snow. The ancient arctic ruins hold secrets of artifacts with great power, but accessing them won’t be easy.

Diner Simulator – Horror Story (Evgheni Carasiov, 23rd Jan, $4.99) - Take on the role of a night shift worker at a small fast food kiosk, where mystery awaits. Your predecessor has vanished under eerie circumstances, and it’s now your job to uncover the truth. As you juggle late-night orders, unsettling occurrences start to unravel.

Dreamless (17Studio, 30th Jan, $14.99) - Immerse yourself in this fascinating world and find out what lies behind the eerie events of the “death week”.

Fables Mosaic: Rapunzel (Ocean Media, 23rd Jan, $6.99) - Fables Mosaic: Rapunzel features a collection of colorful puzzles that can be solved by logic alone! Follow the story of Rapunzel while you solve captivating nonogram challenges!

Fly Corp (HeroCraft, 30th Jan, $11.99) - Connect cities around the globe and upgrade your planes and airports for increased efficiency and capacity. But choose wisely when developing any destination, as your resources are limited, and you don’t want to let any of the airports become overloaded, otherwise, that’s it for your company!

Genso Manège (PQube, 31st Jan, $39.99) - I will awaken the magic within you, and you will free us from the Rêve. . . Set in a wondrously evocative re-imagining of France, a beautifully crafted otome visual novel following Emma, orphaned at a young age, as she fights to uncover her forgotten memories.

Great Again : 3D Shooter (Eclipse Interactive, 23rd Jan, $7.99) - Great Again: 3D Shooter is an action-packed wave shooter where you must fight your way through zombie-infested locations in a stylized fantasy cartoon world. Play as a courageous hero armed with 9 versatile weapons, including a knife, katana, pistol, and sniper rifle, to eliminate the undead hordes.

Hand-Drawn Epic Adventures (COWCAT, 20th Jan, $26.99) - Two big adventures with memorable characters, for the price of one! BROK The InvestiGator and Demetrios. Both games are very friendly to newcomers in the genre, with in-game hints, hotspots viewer and accessibility.

Hoarding Simulator 2.0 (GAME NACIONAL, 25th Jan, $9.99) - One of the best high-tech simulations ever created is here! Your mission is simple: collect as much as you can. A third-person adventure with one goal—grab it all! Explore a peaceful town, but beware—unexpected, chaotic events can turn your experience into a total nightmare!

Hunter Simulator: Wild Hunting (16BIT, 24th Jan, $9.99) - Step into the heart of the wild with Hunter Simulator: Wild Hunting, where breathtaking landscapes meet the ultimate hunting challenge. Traverse vast open worlds, from dense forests to towering mountains, as you track elusive prey in an unforgiving environment.

InorStreet (Edia, 30th Jan, $2.00) - In a certain world, "inorganic" suddenly started appearing everywhere, causing trouble for the residents. Embark on a journey through this world while helping to destroy the inorganic.

KAMiBAKO (Gravity, 30th Jan, $29.99) - Mapcrafting x Puzzles x Battle x RPG! ? Repair the fragmented land through puzzles, and rid the world of darkness by defeating monsters. All resources obtained through repairing the land can then be used to design the world to your liking! The medley of genres in this RPG is surprisingly accessible to players of all types, but there's no shortage of challenging elements, too!

Laika: Aged Through Blood (Thunderful, 30th Jan, $19.99) - Drive, jump and fight your way through the huge hand-drawn world on your trustworthy motorbike. Race through the wasteland and perform dangerous jumps, shoot enemies in slowmo and reload your gun by performing a backflip!

Losen Screws Puzzles (Kistler Studios, 23rd Jan, $2.99) - Solve different screw puzzles in different difficulties from easy to hard and choose from over 100 puzzles. Loosen different shapes from rings to complicated structures and loosen each screw to expose the beams.

Lush Forest (Downmeadowstreet, 31st Jan, $4.99) - Step into a world of serene beauty and discovery in Lush Forest! This relaxing walking simulator invites you to explore three breathtaking levels, each filled with lush greenery, hidden treasures, and peaceful vibes.

Masked Devourer (Phantom Publishing, 31st Jan, $3.00) - You play as young blogger, who loves filming her careless travels in forgotten and forbidden places. She doesn't believe in mysticism and all sorts of superstitions, but one day, wandering into a strange Japanese city, she completely changes her mind...

Mechanita (eastasiasoft, 5th Feb, $4.99) - Get ready for a steampunk-themed adventure in Mechanita, a side-scrolling platformer packed with brainteasing pixel art stages! Take control of a goggled heroine as she carefully navigates 50 unique levels of gradually increasing complexity.

Meow Mission (Digital Touch, 30th Jan, $3.99) - Solve various puzzles in Meow Mission to rescue cats trapped in alien dimensions! The quirky cats you rescue will move to Tomcat House, where they can create memories with Tomcat.

Mizuchi – 白蛇心傳 (Viridian Software, 29th jan, $24.99) - Journey with Linh as she is forced to question her understanding of life, happiness, and what it means to be human. Each decision matters in this tale about identity, friendship, love and loss.

Ocean Driving: Boat Parking Simulator (Megame, 23rd Jan, $4.99) - In the game, you will have to manage various ships, trying to moor them in the designated places, avoiding many obstacles and not damaging your magnificent vessel in a limited time.

Puzzle Adventures – Serve Dishes (winterworks, 24th jan, $6.99) - This drag-and-drop puzzle game is extremely easy to use and has been designed with the utmost care for children of all ages.

Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room (mc2games, 23rd Jan, $12.99) - Pyramids and Aliens is an escape room game that will test your skills as an archaeologist. Solve puzzles, find clues, and reveal the secrets of the pyramid. Spoiler: it was not built by humans

ROBOBEAT (Kwalee, 30th Jan, $19.99) - You're Ace - a famous bounty hunter after your latest target, the eccentric robot-showman Frazzer. To find your way through his twisted techno-playground, you’ll have to master the art of shooting, wall-running, sliding, and bunny hopping, all in sync with the beat! Get ready to dance till you're dead and then suit up for the remix in rogue-like rhythm shooter ROBOBEAT.

ROBOT ANARCHY (Infinite Zone, 29th Jan, $4.99) - Prepare for heart-pounding action as you blast through waves of deadly machines across a series of diverse and gripping levels. The game offers a unique mix of intense gunfights, puzzles, and secret areas that keep you on your toes. Built using old-school 90's technology to deliver an authentic experience

Rookie Table Tennis (Pix Arts, 31st Jan, $9.99) - Serve, smash, and spin your way to victory in Rookie Table Tennis, the ultimate 3D ping pong showdown! With thrilling solo tournaments, exciting local multiplayer matches, and lifelike visuals, this game brings the table tennis experience to your console like never before.

Shawley – Zoo of Wonders (EpiXR Games, 30th Jan, $14.99) - Dive into the enchanting world of a captivating third-person platformer adventure where magic and bravery collide. Follow the journey of a courageous girl adorned with a big, mysterious scarf and armed with a fun hammer, on her quest to rescue escaped animals from a magical zoo.

Slicy Flips (NOSTRA GAMES, 30th Jan, $4.99) - Simple but addictive gameplay. Roll the knives and cut everything on your way. Each level is made for your pleasure and happiness. Feel the real ASMR every second you play. Slicing the fruit can be so satisfying. Try it for yourself.

Sokomonster (Afil Games, 30th Jan, $4.99) - Sokomonster is a thrilling puzzle game where chaos and strategy collide. You play as a powerful monster invading a city, tasked with destroying buildings by pushing cars into them. Progress through 30 uniquely designed levels, each filled with new challenges and obstacles that test your wits and destructive skills!

Squab (Ratalaika Games, 31st Jan, $4.99) - Prepare to overcome a variety of challenges while navigating vibrant and dangerous environments. With engaging game mechanics and thrilling gameplay, Squab offers a unique experience that will test your skills and leave you craving more.

STAR RUSH -STACK & JUMP- (Edia, 30th Jan, $2.00) - Simple yet challenging! A hectic side-scrolling action game! Use boxes and bubbles skillfully to overcome obstacles!

STAR WARS: Prequel Pack (Aspyr, 23rd Jan, $64.99) - The STAR WARS™: Prequel Pack includes: STAR WARS™: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles™, STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™, and STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™

Stellar Docks (Afil Games, 29th Jan, $4.99) - Embark on an interstellar puzzle adventure in Stellar Docks, a Sokoban-inspired game with charming 2D pixel art. Guide an astronaut as they maneuver drones to their recharging docks across grid-based maps filled with logical challenges.

Subway Sprint Girl (Tashlik, 30th Jan, $6.99) - Dash through vibrant low-poly worlds in Subway Sprint Girl, a fast-paced endless runner with stunning visuals and intuitive controls, perfect for players of all ages.

Tap Wizard 2 (Ultimate Games, 30th Jan, $14.99) - Tap Wizard 2 Idle Magic Quest will take you on a journey full of magical action and wonder. Wield magical skills and fight the dark forces to secure the Chronosphere.

TCG Card Shop Master (DEMENCI Games, 31st Jan, $7.99) - Dive into TCG Card Shop Master, a 3D game where you’re in charge of your own trading card shop! Start small, expand, and create the go-to spot for TCG collectors and fans. Customize and Grow Stock your shelves with trading cards, rare collectibles, and cool accessories.

Techno Banter (Crunching Koalas, 30th Jan, $17.99) - Tap Wizard 2 Idle Magic Quest will take you on a journey full of magical action and wonder. Wield magical skills and fight the dark forces to secure the Chronosphere. This is one of those Warrior Magician Games that will allow you to have the fun and excitement of a Fantasy Idle RPG game with thrilling challenges.

The Stone of Madness (Tripwire Interactive, 28th Jan, $29.99) - The Stone of Madness is a tactical stealth adventure game set in a Spanish madhouse in the late 18th century, presented with gorgeous hand-crafted, period-inspired artwork.

The Ultimate Detective Bundle (Marmalade Game Studio, 24th Jan, $39.99) - Different worlds, different motives, same question – whodunit? Enjoy the vintage aesthetic of Clue Classic Edition and experience a fresh, modern take on your favourite murder mystery in Clue.

Under The Sea: A Hidden World of Wonders (Aldora Games, 27th Jan, $4.90) - On a vibrant underwater reef, three very different friends embark on an extraordinary adventure. Learn their story in this beautiful visual novel.

Wander Hero (BD Games, 30th Jan, $12.99) - This game combines card strategy and marble ejection. Players can explore, take risks, trade, and recruit mercenaries in randomly generated dungeons and towns.

While Waiting (Optillusion Games, 5th Feb, $19.99) - Welcome to While Waiting. This innovative title invites players into a transformative journey through the art of patience, blending humor with profound life insights.

Whittingham Asylum: The Investigation (Great Escape Games Publishing, 31st Jan, $4.99) - Prepare to immerse yourself in a bone-chilling adventure. Unravel the truth, face your fears, and expose the hidden darkness that lies within Whittingham Asylum. The answers await you, brave investigator!

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals (Game*Spark Publishing, 30th Jan, $39.99) - Classic hardcore gameplay. Experience a deep dungeon crawling RPG. This game was created by the main staff that worked on the popular RPG series back in 2006.

Zombie Blitz (CFK, 23rd Jan, $4.99) - Zombie Blitz is a quarter-view survival roguelike bullet hell. With all its cool action rendered in adorable 3D graphics, it embodies the dynamic battles and fight for survival between the zombies roaming the world after the fall of humankind and the ruthless combat robots.

