The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana (Marvelous (XSEED), 7th Jan) - Originally conceived as a reimagining of the 16-bit console classic Ys III: Wanderers From Ys, this fan-favorite entry returns, newly remastered for the Nintendo Switch™ system as Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana. Nearly 15 years after its previous release, longtime fans can look forward to numerous improvements and upgrades, including an all-new voiceover for legendary protagonist, Adol Christin. With remastered high-definition visuals and music, the epic adventure has never looked or sounded better.

Rivenaar’s Grove (eastasiasoft, Jan 8th) - Rivenaar's Grove is a top-down fantasy adventure spin on sliding puzzles. The quick little apprentice can only move in straight lines from one border of the field to another. It’s up to you to figure out how to use these nimble movements to gather crops as quickly and efficiently as possible. Once each field is cleared, you’ll be able to move to the next, with 50 levels in all! As you progress, new traps, obstacles and portals will be introduced, making it even trickier to harvest. To further prove your worth, you can tackle challenge modes with limited moves and time limits. Can the student truly become the master?

