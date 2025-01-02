The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!
Switch eShop - New Releases
Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana (Marvelous (XSEED), 7th Jan) - Originally conceived as a reimagining of the 16-bit console classic Ys III: Wanderers From Ys, this fan-favorite entry returns, newly remastered for the Nintendo Switch™ system as Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana. Nearly 15 years after its previous release, longtime fans can look forward to numerous improvements and upgrades, including an all-new voiceover for legendary protagonist, Adol Christin. With remastered high-definition visuals and music, the epic adventure has never looked or sounded better.
Rivenaar’s Grove (eastasiasoft, Jan 8th) - Rivenaar's Grove is a top-down fantasy adventure spin on sliding puzzles. The quick little apprentice can only move in straight lines from one border of the field to another. It’s up to you to figure out how to use these nimble movements to gather crops as quickly and efficiently as possible. Once each field is cleared, you’ll be able to move to the next, with 50 levels in all! As you progress, new traps, obstacles and portals will be introduced, making it even trickier to harvest. To further prove your worth, you can tackle challenge modes with limited moves and time limits. Can the student truly become the master?
So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!
Definitely in for a copy of Ys III Remake.
Wow, no shovelware or prices
Ah wait....
Wow, I've never seen such a small list on one of these.
Nothing for me this week. That said, I do hope that Ys Memories of Celceta port comes stateside. Really enjoyed that game on Vita.
I wish they'd just make a complete YS collection already. At least of the first 7 games. Tired of trying to figure out which system had each game or which ones have translations available. I don't get why they didn't want to release them in America initially.
Oh wow, even fewer games than last week and I've definitely never seen so few in a Nintendo Download before!
Anyway, I've just preordered Ys Memoire physically discounted from my usual retailer here in Italy and that's it for me.
Probably not buying anything else until Donkey Kong Country Returns.
Honestly feeling split on how I want to go about that one. More cost-effective route in the longterm is to get the vouchers, but I don't really want to get Xenoblade X at launch - do want to get it at some point but not in any hurry to - and don't care about Metroid Prime so no real idea of when I'd actually get the chance to use the thing which has me kind of hesitant to spend $100 now when I could spend $60 and just get another set of vouchers when there are games to actually use them on.
The fact this list is so short is refreshing. I'll grab Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana eventually. I'm in no hurry since I played it on Steam last year. Also not paying $60 for the physical since it contains extras I don't need.
getting the y's game as soon as possible before copies run out..
