Nintendo has issued a short statement in response to the backlash following the omission of Retro Studios' staff from the credits of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

In speaking with Eurogamer, Nintendo said that it believes in "giving proper credit for anyone involved in making or contributing to a game's creation". However, it would not elaborate on why exactly it opted to leave the original development team out of the credits for the new Switch release.

Here's Nintendo's statement in full:

"We believe in giving proper credit for anyone involved in making or contributing to a game's creation, and value the contributions that all staff make during the development process."

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is out now on Nintendo Switch. Much like Metroid Prime Remastered, the credits for the new release make a passing reference to original developer Retro Studios, simly stating "Based on the work of the original development staff". Meanwhile, Forever Entertainment was simultaneously confirmed to be the studio responsible for the new Switch port.

We gave the game a score of 7/10 in our review, noting that Forever could have perhaps done more to make it the definitive version of DKCR, but instead delivered something that was merely "good enough".