Classic JRPG fans, rejoice. The Lunar Remastered Collection will be coming to Nintendo Switch on 18th April 2025. Plus, it's confirmed that the collection will be getting a physical release.

Launching digitally on the eShop for $49.99 USD / €49.99 EUR — with physical releases coming in at $54.99 USD (on Amazon.com) and €54.99 EUR (at Clear River Games), Lunar Remastered Collection enhances two of the most beloved turn-based RPGs from the '90s.

The first two Lunar games, which make up this package, were first released on the Sega CD as Lunar: The Silver Star and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue, but the Collection is based on their PlayStation rereleases — Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete.

The Remastered Collection brings these two fan-favourites up to date with new language options (French and German), new battle strategy settings to help streamline combat, a speed-up function, and the ability to swap between classic and remastered visuals.

Lunar is made by GAME ARTS, the studio also responsible for the Grandia series, this is the very first time Eternal Blue will be officially playable in Europe.

The series has appeared on Nintendo consoles before — Lunar: The Silver Star got a GBA "retelling" called Lunar Legend in 2002. And, well, the less said about the DS game Lunar: Dragon Song, the better.

Aaaanyway, let's end on a high note — we have two beautiful new illustrations from artist Toshiyuki Kubooka to go with the remastered collection, featuring the cast from both games. These will be the reversible covers for the physical releases. And they're pretty gorgeous

Lunar Remastered Collection will sail onto Switch on 18th April 2025. Will you be reaching for the stars? Let us know in the comments below.