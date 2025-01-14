Classic JRPG fans, rejoice. The Lunar Remastered Collection will be coming to Nintendo Switch on 18th April 2025. Plus, it's confirmed that the collection will be getting a physical release.
Launching digitally on the eShop for $49.99 USD / €49.99 EUR — with physical releases coming in at $54.99 USD (on Amazon.com) and €54.99 EUR (at Clear River Games), Lunar Remastered Collection enhances two of the most beloved turn-based RPGs from the '90s.
The first two Lunar games, which make up this package, were first released on the Sega CD as Lunar: The Silver Star and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue, but the Collection is based on their PlayStation rereleases — Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete.
The Remastered Collection brings these two fan-favourites up to date with new language options (French and German), new battle strategy settings to help streamline combat, a speed-up function, and the ability to swap between classic and remastered visuals.
Lunar is made by GAME ARTS, the studio also responsible for the Grandia series, this is the very first time Eternal Blue will be officially playable in Europe.
The series has appeared on Nintendo consoles before — Lunar: The Silver Star got a GBA "retelling" called Lunar Legend in 2002. And, well, the less said about the DS game Lunar: Dragon Song, the better.
Aaaanyway, let's end on a high note — we have two beautiful new illustrations from artist Toshiyuki Kubooka to go with the remastered collection, featuring the cast from both games. These will be the reversible covers for the physical releases. And they're pretty gorgeous
Lunar Remastered Collection will sail onto Switch on 18th April 2025. Will you be reaching for the stars? Let us know in the comments below.
When I got the Japanese version of the Mega Drive Mini II, I was disappointed that the Lunar games there did not include the English versions, despite the fact that most other games on both MD Minis have multiple region versions.
So I am pretty pleased to see this Switch collection! I'm looking forward to playing Lunar for the first time. I've heard great things.
My only previous experience with Lunar was a small amount of Lunar Legend for GBA, which was pretty buggy, and I stopped playing because an inventory bug caused me to lose items, and I didn't want to have to worry about that for the whole game. ..
I'm happily buying both the Switch and PS4 versions <3
The two best jrpgs from the Sega CD, will be buying a copy on general principle. But lord have mercy, 2025 is going to be wall-to-wall loaded for rpg fans.
Instant preorder from me. Two more to add to the backlog…
Remember last night's allegations of imminent hardware announcements or somesuch? Me neither.😵😁 It's starting to feel like I missed a borderline Partner Showcase earlier today.😍
so looking forward.
The Working Designs PS1 collector's editions have long been a highlight of my collection. Glad to see the re-re-release for those who've never played them.
@Magician ps version was better:)
Let's go!! I can't wait!!! I don't even care that this was announced literally a week after I spent $200 buying the PS1 version of Lunar 2 on eBay!!
I have the first Lunar on PS1, it's a great rpg. Don't think I ever actually beat it though, got stuck on some really tough boss near the end.
@johnedwin Indeed. But I was speaking towards the platform of origin, not which version is best.
Nice if there's a physical release I hope it had a reversible cover. Also I don't get it, classic and remastered visuals doesn't even look that different in the screenshots, one is just brighter and blurrier than the other. Classic should had been the Sega CD visuals.
@johnedwin Is the Because you can play multiplayer by fighting for control? If you plug in another controller the input works on both controllers, and that includes outside of battle.
Ugh Suikoden Collection comes out first, that has to take priority.
Getting this for sure to finally give the Lunar series a try, in fact I'll preorder it physically discounted from my usual retailer here in Italy as soon as I can!
Anyone seen a UK physical yet? I own the PS1 version, but none of my consoles play it anymore, region issues.
Yeah, we got completely shafted when it came to JRPGs from the 16/32-bit era.
Also I didn't know about the connection to Grandia — that's given me even more reason to check this out, I loved that game!
