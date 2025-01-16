Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 792k

Publisher Thunderful has announced that Laika: Aged Through Blood, the critically-acclaimed 'motorbike metroidvania', will finally be gracing the Nintendo Switch on 30th January 2025.

Originally scheduled to launch over a year ago on 11th January 2024, the game was delayed just one day prior, with Headup – the game's publisher at the time – stating that it wanted to "ensure the version we launch is in the best possible shape it could be in".

It's not known exactly what kind of work was needed to spruce the game up on Switch, but given the lengthy delay, one wonders exactly what kind of state it was in this time last year. Hopefully we can expect a significantly polished experience when it finally lands on Switch.

Affectionately described as a "motorvania", the game sees you traverse an apocalyptic wasteland as you combine motorcross gameplay with brutal, bloody combat. Its striking visuals, visceral violence, and melancholic atmosphere means that this probably won't be one for the younglings out there, but may prove to be a hit with more mature audiences.

Let's check out the features:

- Vehicular combat on a fast and agile motorbike.

- A beautiful, hand-painted and post-apocalyptic world.

- A deep story about a mother-daughter relationship, vengeance and loss.

- A varied world, epic boss battles and loads of missions.

- The very first MOTORVANIA!

Are you glad that Laika: Aged Through Blood is finally launching on the Switch? Will you be picking it up? Go ahead and leave a comment to let us know.