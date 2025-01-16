Publisher Thunderful has announced that Laika: Aged Through Blood, the critically-acclaimed 'motorbike metroidvania', will finally be gracing the Nintendo Switch on 30th January 2025.
Originally scheduled to launch over a year ago on 11th January 2024, the game was delayed just one day prior, with Headup – the game's publisher at the time – stating that it wanted to "ensure the version we launch is in the best possible shape it could be in".
It's not known exactly what kind of work was needed to spruce the game up on Switch, but given the lengthy delay, one wonders exactly what kind of state it was in this time last year. Hopefully we can expect a significantly polished experience when it finally lands on Switch.
Affectionately described as a "motorvania", the game sees you traverse an apocalyptic wasteland as you combine motorcross gameplay with brutal, bloody combat. Its striking visuals, visceral violence, and melancholic atmosphere means that this probably won't be one for the younglings out there, but may prove to be a hit with more mature audiences.
Let's check out the features:
- Vehicular combat on a fast and agile motorbike.
- A beautiful, hand-painted and post-apocalyptic world.
- A deep story about a mother-daughter relationship, vengeance and loss.
- A varied world, epic boss battles and loads of missions.
- The very first MOTORVANIA!
Are you glad that Laika: Aged Through Blood is finally launching on the Switch? Will you be picking it up? Go ahead and leave a comment to let us know.
Been looking forward to this since 2023. I hope that year long delay paid off...
Wait didn’t this already released? Like, I HAVE it downloaded in my Switch and everything.
Not sure I'll ever play it myself considering its "brutal, bloody combat" and "visceral violence" but still, happy that it's finally coming out for those who have been waiting for it!
@PepperMintRex it did release in some regions on the original release date but it wasn't meant to and it was quickly pulled from the eshop
@PepperMintRex Yeah it launched for a very brief moment before being yanked and delayed for more than a year. Very odd.
This game had been on my radar for a while, may check it out soon.
Is it Headup or Thunderful? Cause the game info at the bottom says Headup is publisher and they are in the process of a VERY messy divorce
At last! All the better news to see a safe landing after the likewise delayed Neptunia trilogy mysteriously failed to make one (westside, anyway). Yet another one for the increasingly phenomenal Switch 2025 release calendar; here's to more of the longtime radar houdinis following suit soon.😄
@Zeebor15 I’ve had it on Steam since launch and the publisher has since changed from Head Up to Thunderful
@larryisaman Well now I'm just even more confused
