Despite the sheer excitement surrounding Nintendo's upcoming reveal and release of the 'Switch 2', Circana (NPD) analyst Mat Piscatella has predicted that Sony's PlayStation 5 will sell more units in the US this year overall.

Speaking via Bluesky (thanks, Push Square), Piscatella states that he expects the Switch successor to sell around 4.3 million units in the region, provided it launches within the first half of the year. That's still a pretty hefty number, but Piscatella reckons there will be some hardware constraints after an initial surge of high demand. As such, he thinks the PS5 will ultimately outsell the Switch 2.

Seeing as how an announcement appears to be coming soon (but who knows) - I have Nintendo's next hardware device selling 4.3 million units in the US in 2025 (assuming 1H launch), accounting for approximately 1/3rd of all video game console hardware units sold in the year (excluding PC Portables). — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-01-08T16:09:43.754Z

Expecting to see hardware constraints for several months after a significant early demand surge. And units sold will, of course, be dependent upon manufacturing capabilities and will. I still expect PlayStation 5 to rank 1st in overall hardware units sold in the US during the year. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-01-08T16:11:43.061Z

A part of us really wants to do the biggest eyeroll and exclaim "Well, duh!". It just seems somewhat obvious that the PS5, a console that will be readily available for the entirety of the year (with a few choice discounts here and there too, no doubt) would outsell a brand-new console that hasn't even been officially announced yet.

That said, Piscatella's comments are an interesting counterpoint to the prediction recently set forth by DFC Intelligence, which stated that the Switch 2 would be the "clear winner" of the next console generation, selling upwards of 17 million units in its first year. It's important to remember here that Piscatella is only referring to the US in his prediction, so 17 million globally may still be possible. For comparison, the original Switch sold just shy of 15 million units globally by the end of 2017.