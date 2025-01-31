Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition will be temporarily unavailable on the Switch eShop starting 1st February 2025.

Worry not, though, because it doesn't sound like it'll be gone for very long. In a social media post from the official Dragon Quest account, its reasoning behind the temporary removal is quite simply so it can "make some minor updates to the store listing".

It's also been clarified that if you already own the game digitally, then your access will not be revoked while the store listing is unavailable. Pretty obvious, but it doesn't hurt to make it absolutely clear!

Originally released for the Switch in 2019, Dragon Quest XI S is effectively a slightly revamped version of the original 3DS and PS4 version, launched just two years earlier in 2017. We reckon it's worth checking out, mind, as we said that it "is the epitome of a gift that keeps on giving" in our 9/10 review.

Following its release of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in 2024, Square Enix will follow up with another revamped release of the original two entries with Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake later this year.