Capcom has released its financial results for the nine months ended 31st December 2024 in FY2025 (thanks, GamesIndustry). In short, though net sales and net income are both down year-on-year, the company states that the results are currently "in-line" with its fiscal plan.

Net sales fell by 16.3% to ¥88.9 billion ($572.7 million), while net income fell by 33% to ¥23 billion ($148.2 million). One of the major contributing factors for this is the simple reason that Capcom has been unable to enjoy the boost in revenue that Street Fighter 6 provided the previous fiscal year.

As such, it's putting a lot of its hopes on the upcoming release of Monster Hunter Wilds, noting that excitment around the game has also driven sales of Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, highlighting that the franchise has now surpassed 100 million in total sales.

The results also reiterated the plan to launch Onimusha: Way of the Sword in 2026, alongside the start of a new Okami sequel from celebrated creator Hideki Kamiya. We're hopeful that both, along with Monster Hunter Wilds, will see a release on Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2, but we'll have to wait and see.

Capcom has been performing admirably over recent years, so we're not sweating over these current results. The Monster Hunter franchise is exceedingly popular these days, so we're confident the new major release will give Capcom the financial boost it needs to see out FY2025.