G.rev, the Japanese developer behind various shoot 'em ups like Kokuga and Border Down, has announced that it is bringing yet another rare arcade shooter to the Switch as Strania -The Stella Machina- EX lands digitally on the Nintendo hybrid on 23rd January.

Originally released on Xbox 360 and in arcades by exA-Arcadia (on its ROM cart-based system, which allows owners to put up to four games on a single cabinet) Strania -The Stella Machina- is your standard shoot 'em up affair, where you'll take to a giant mech to fight in an intergalactic war. The catch is that you get to choose which side you fight on, so you can take up arms for the goodies or the baddies.

The EX version arriving on Switch packs in some bonus features like additional difficulty modes (a rebalanced 'Normal' for those new to the game through to a mode simply called 'Hell' which we think is pretty self-explanatory), refreshed visuals and a choice between an original and rearranged soundtrack.

Revealing the news on Twitter, Strania producer and G.rev president Hiroyuki Maruyama stated that the team "chose to focus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch to ensure the best possible experience for players", promising that the game will provide "an unforgettable adventure". You can find Maruyama's full statement below:

===Producer's comment===

We’re excited to announce that "Strania -The Stella Machina- EX", the enhanced version of our critically acclaimed robot action-shooter, will soon be available on the Nintendo Switch!



It seems that this one will be digital-only for the time being, so keep an eye on the eShop later this month for a chance to check it out.