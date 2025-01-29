Publisher Apogee Entertainment has announced that the ridiculous boomer shooter Turbo Overkill is
coming now available on the Nintendo Switch alongside PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S.
Yep, no waiting around for this one, the game has shadow-dropped on Nintendo's console and can be downloaded now via the eShop for $19.99. Previously exclusive to PC, the title received high praise for its fast-paced gameplay and arresting visuals, and we frankly can't wait to see how it holds up on the Switch.
Its gameplay reminds us a lot of the modern DOOM games, obviously, but it's also got quite a lot in common with Prodeus, another boomer shooter that boasts stylish pixel art visuals and buckets of blood and guts. Nice. So if that's your kind of thing, then this will likely push all the right buttons for you.
Let's check out the key features:
- Kill a boss, get its augment (special power)
- Play Spider-Man with your grappling hook
- One-up Duke Nukem with your chainsaw slide-slice kick
- Kills = cash. Use cash to install augments, upgrade your weapons, and add new abilities in your talent tree
- Be a ghost runner while wall running
- Attack from above riding the hood of your flying car like a kung-furious badass
- Mini-rockets built into your robotic arm? ✔
What are your thoughts on this one? Will you be looking to add Turbo Overkill to your Switch library? Let us know with a comment.
Comments 6
Not sure about that. All started getting a bit too fast and hectic looking for me. I ain't getting any sharper, and my appetite for relentlessness is... relenting.
Haha this is the first time I've heard the term "boomer-shooter" and I've never felt older 😂
Sounds like fun and looks good, but to be honest, it's too much for my eyes.
Looks interesting. I'd love to see it with a local MP though, I care nothing for online MP.
Pretty cool that this shadow dropped, happy for those interested in it!
Please stop saying Boomer shooter 😑😑😑
