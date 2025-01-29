Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Publisher Apogee Entertainment has announced that the ridiculous boomer shooter Turbo Overkill is coming now available on the Nintendo Switch alongside PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S.

Yep, no waiting around for this one, the game has shadow-dropped on Nintendo's console and can be downloaded now via the eShop for $19.99. Previously exclusive to PC, the title received high praise for its fast-paced gameplay and arresting visuals, and we frankly can't wait to see how it holds up on the Switch.

Its gameplay reminds us a lot of the modern DOOM games, obviously, but it's also got quite a lot in common with Prodeus, another boomer shooter that boasts stylish pixel art visuals and buckets of blood and guts. Nice. So if that's your kind of thing, then this will likely push all the right buttons for you.

Let's check out the key features:

- Kill a boss, get its augment (special power)

- Play Spider-Man with your grappling hook

- One-up Duke Nukem with your chainsaw slide-slice kick

- Kills = cash. Use cash to install augments, upgrade your weapons, and add new abilities in your talent tree

- Be a ghost runner while wall running

- Attack from above riding the hood of your flying car like a kung-furious badass

- Mini-rockets built into your robotic arm? ✔

What are your thoughts on this one? Will you be looking to add Turbo Overkill to your Switch library? Let us know with a comment.