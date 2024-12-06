It has been a strange few months in Nintendo land. There hasn't been a Direct since August, but a series of strange announcements have been trickling out of the House of Mario nonetheless. There was Alarmo, Nintendo Music, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, and more random NSO drops than we can count. So now it's time we asked the ultimate question: what's going on at Nintendo right now?

Our wonderful video team got together this week to discuss just that. Naturally, none of us have the official answer — even though we'd all wager that it's a result of the Big N being full steam ahead on 'Switch 2' — but Alex, Felix and Zion sat down for a big old discussion about the company's recent releases and why things seem so random at the moment.

The terrific trio talk all things Donkey Kong, Alarmo and a hypothetical release practice where Nintendo sets its release schedule with Miyamoto pulling random names out of a box — we're sure the official process is more professional... perhaps Miyamoto pulls them out of a hat instead.

If all of this sounds up your street, you can listen to the discussion by checking out the video at the top of this article. Hey, it'll leave you 11 minutes closer to a 'Switch 2' announcement.