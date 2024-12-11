The Plucky Squire was one of our most anticipated releases of 2024, and while we were utterly charmed with the game when it launched, the Switch version in particular had a few rough edges. And one of the biggest complaints others had with the game was the amount of times the game took control away from the player, providing them with a bit too much guidance.

Well, Devolver Digital and All Possible Futures will be giving players the option to change that in a future update. Streamlined Mode has been added to the PC version of the game today, and it will be added to all versions "very soon".

What this mode does is trim down the less-necessary dialogue, reduce the amount of camera hints and tutorials, and, importantly, allow players to figure a few more things out for themselves. It's still the same game but with a lot less hand-holding than before, and hopefully, this update is the magic that will bring players who've been waiting to pick up the game to the fold.

The update will also deliver some new dialogue portraits and general bug fixes, so overall, it'll be a smoother, better experience.

Despite some of the criticisms levelled against this charming Zelda-inspired adventure, The Plucky Squire was lauded for being a beautiful, inspired adventure that blends 2D and 3D gameplay wonderfully. It's up for two Game Awards as well — Best Family Game, and Best Debut Indie Game.

We don't have a date for the new update yet, but we'll of course let you know when it arrives.

Will you be returning to The Plucky Squire with the new update? Let us know in the comments.