We all know Stardew Valley has been a runaway success ever since it released on PC in 2016. But it continues to sell gangbusters across multiple platforms, and as of December 2024, has reached an absolutely huge milestone.

The farming sim has now sold 41 million copies, ConcernedApe announced on the official Stardew Valley press site. While most of those copies are on PC — 26 million, even — the Switch got a special shoutout, where a further 7.9 million copies have been purchased.

Let's put those numbers into context for a second. Back in February, ConcernedApe confirmed that the game had sold over 30 million copies. That means, in 2024 alone, Stardew Valley has sold around 10 million copies.

That also means that, over the past 12 months, Stardew Valley has overtaken the likes of Mario Kart Wii, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tetris (on Game Boy), Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Wii Sports Resort. It's now the 15th best-selling game of all time.

Of course, it's available on just about every console out there, and it's also extremely cheap at under USD $15, but 41 million copies in 8 years is extremely impressive.

Part of the big uptick in sales in 2024 may be down to the latest free update, which landed on Switch in November 2024. 1.6 adds new events, a new farm layout, new pets, a whole new skill system, and tons more. It's probably the biggest update yet, and that says a lot when 1.5 added Ginger Island. Oh, and it's free.

ConcernedApe could be sitting back and relaxing at this point, but he's hard at work on his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, which is coming out... at some point!

Are you one of the many who have played Stardew Valley? Let us know what you think of these sales in the comments.