In some surprising news, the excellent Sonic-style platformer Freedom Planet 2 will be getting a Limited Run Games physical release for the Switch.

This game originally launched on the eShop earlier this year and received a 9 out of 10 from us here at Nintendo Life. The physical launch will include a standard edition for $39.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and a deluxe edition for $69.99 USD.

The deluxe edition comes with some additional goodies including pins, posters and a soundtrack. Pre-orders for both will open on 20th December 2024 and close on 19th January 2025.





This edition includes pins of all four heroines, a double-sided poster, and a CD soundtrack, all in a deluxe plastic case!

Here's how we summed up Freedom Planet 2 in our review on Nintendo Life: