In some surprising news, the excellent Sonic-style platformer Freedom Planet 2 will be getting a Limited Run Games physical release for the Switch.
This game originally launched on the eShop earlier this year and received a 9 out of 10 from us here at Nintendo Life. The physical launch will include a standard edition for $39.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and a deluxe edition for $69.99 USD.
The deluxe edition comes with some additional goodies including pins, posters and a soundtrack. Pre-orders for both will open on 20th December 2024 and close on 19th January 2025.
Here's how we summed up Freedom Planet 2 in our review on Nintendo Life:
"Freedom Planet 2 is an excellent achievement by GalaxyTrail, setting a high bar for quality that will be tough to beat if we’re ever lucky enough to get a 'Freedom Planet 3'. A compelling story, well-designed levels, tons of gameplay variety, and gorgeous visuals all come together to make this an absolute must-play for fans of high-speed platformers and a certain blue hedgehog. Freedom Planet 2 exudes quality and passion in just about every way imaginable."