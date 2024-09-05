Local releases (if they happen) will most likely be from the usual suspects: LRG and Pix'n Love.

As for the games themselves, all I can say is this isn't for me. If they were ACA NEOGEO collections of The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Art of Fighting and Samurai Shodown, that would be a different story.

EDIT: Aren't Fatal Fury 2 and Garou swapped in the listing? If not, why is Vol.1 using a Garou image and Vol.2 a Fatal Fury image?