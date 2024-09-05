SNK has announced ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 1 and ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 2 for the Nintendo Switch. Both collections will be released in Japan on 12th December 2024. If we hear anything about a local release, we'll let you know.
Here are the games in each package (via Gematsu):
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 1
- Alpha Mission II
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Metal Slug X
- Riding Hero
- Samurai Shodown V
- Savage Reign
- Shock Troopers
- The King of Fighters ’94
- Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy
- Top Player’s Golf
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 2
- Baseball Stars Professional
- Fatal Fury 2
- Ghost Pilots
- Metal Slug 4
- Mutation Nation
- Neo Turf Masters
- Samurai Shodown
- Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad
- Stakes Winner 2
- The King of Fighters ’95