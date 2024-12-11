Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Ratalaika Games is bringing SEEP's 8-bit platformer Ninja 1987 to Switch this Friday, 13th December 2024.

Besides the NES-style visuals, the inspiration for this one is pretty clear — it's a tribute to Ninja Gaiden, Shinobi, and other retro ninja platformers of the '80s and early '90s

Developer SEEP is a studio formed by two brothers who love old-school video games, with the Swords & Bones series (inspired by Ghosts 'n Goblins), Biomech Hell (a bit of Contra, Gunstar Heroes, and Metal Slug), and Abduction Bit (Bubble Bobble and Ice Climber, here) all under the devs belt.

Ninja 1987 follows that same pattern, brining seven challenging levels complete with chiptune music, retro visuals, and precision platforming and action to the palm of your hands.

The game is only USD $4.99 / GBP £4.99 (or your regional equivalent) on the eShop, and reviews on Steam (where the game has been out since September) are largely positive, though many point out that it plays it a bit safe. Still, worth a look, and the trailer does a good job of showing you everything.

Have you played any SEEP games before? Will you be grabbing this on Friday? Appear from the shadows and let us know in the comments.