Fortnite is changing all the time. Gone are the days of Dusty Depot, Tomato Town, and Fatal Fields (god, do we sound old?) as the map is shaped and reshaped each and every season, bringing in new mechanics, locations and unexpected crossovers.

Diving into a game today had us looking around the place like that one John Travolta Pulp Fiction GIF, but, with 'Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters' kicking off this week, we were pleased to see one familiar face make a return amongst the newbies: the 'No Emote' sign.

These little structures used to be more of a suggestion than an enforcement, with occasional weekly challenges daring the rule-breakers out there to throw some shapes in front of them or turn them into scrap. But not any more. Disobeying the sign's clear instructions in the latest season comes with some sky-high consequences (thanks, Polygon).

A new 'No Emote' sign has appeared on the mountain to the west of Foxy Floodgate, clearly marked by its surrounding barriers, and pulling out your finest moves in front of it sends you catapulting off the cliff face to your untimely demise.

Being a staple of the game for so long, more than a few players have expectedly fallen into the trap. We won't lie, there's something almost therapeutic with the speed at which the rule-breakers are dispatched:

pic.twitter.com/y7AsIMxETl haha Si tu respectes pas la consigne de no emote sur fortnite, le jeu te fais tomber de la colline 😅😂 #fornite December 2, 2024

We even dropped into a game and tried it out for ourselves. The elimination part isn't great, but it did bring us a little giggle to see the sign finally getting its revenge on all those who have disrespected its orders in the past.

For those after a hit of Fortnite nostalgia, the game's "OG" map is returning this week, with Epic Games promising that it's "here to stay". Sure, there might be some new mechanics to get used to, but at least we'll recognise some of the locales again.