Over the holiday season, we're republishing select articles from Nintendo Life writers and contributors as part of our Best of 2023 series. Enjoy!
Soapbox features enable our individual writers and contributors to voice their opinions on hot topics and random stuff they've been chewing over.Today, Jim returns to Fortnite to celebrate the Switch port's fifth anniversary, and he's not sure what he's dropped into...
When Fortnite first made the jump to Switch five years ago, I couldn't get enough. The online shooter had gone portable in early 2018 with the mobile version, but my chunky thumbs and out-of-date phone meant that was never going to cut the mustard. The Switch version, however, hit the sweet spot — portable enough to play it on the go, but just large enough that I could pour a good few hours into it without hand cramp setting in. And I really did pour those hours in.
I haven't played Fortnite for four years now, yet a brief look at my Switch playtime displays a triple-digit figure (which, for my own safety, I'd rather keep to myself). But with the game's fifth anniversary on Switch rolling around, I thought that it might be a good time to hop onto the Battle Bus once more and see what had gone down during my extended break.
After booting up the game once again, I can honestly say that, even with my hundreds of hours of previous playtime, I had no idea what was going on.
Right now, we're at the beginning of the game's latest season, 'Fortnite Wilds' — you might remember the footage from Summer Game Fest that comically received a near-silent response from the audience.