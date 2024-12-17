We are speeding ever closer to the worldwide release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in cinemas from 20th December, so, naturally, spoilers are already popping up online. Tut.

Select pre-screenings of the movie have taken place in recent weeks, and it appears that some naughty customers whipped their phones out during the post-credits scene to grab some footage of the final sequence. Of course, we're not going to be linking the video here, but the post has already spread its roots online.

What we're saying is, be careful out there. If you are hoping to go into Sonic the Hedgehog 3 unspoiled, we'd recommend you get muting keywords or try to stay off social media for a couple of days in the run-up to the film's release. After all, nobody wants to disappoint Shadow.

The first two Sonic movies each wrapped up with a post-credits stinger, teeing up characters who would go on to play a big part in the next movie. Last month, director Jeff Fowler teased that "This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters", so we can only imagine that the cameo discussions are going to become more prominent once the film is officially out.

Activate the spoiler shields, folks. We're almost there.