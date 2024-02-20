Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After a delightful introduction last December, the new stop-motion Netflix series Pokémon Concierge is now getting more episodes.

Netflix and The Pokémon Company have confirmed "new episodes" are "now in production". It's not been mentioned how many episodes we'll be getting or when they'll arrive. The Pokémon Company has also shared some lovely artwork alongside this announcement.





The first run of Pokémon Concierge (which was made up of four episodes) set up Haru's new life as a concierge at the Pokémon Resort. It introduced her to characters like Alisa and Tyler as well as her Pokémon pal Psyduck.

If you would like to check out the first batch of episodes, you'll need to have access to a Netflix subscription.