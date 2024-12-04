Christmas is upon us once again, which means that No Gravity Games is back with another generous offer of free Switch games; eleven of them, to be precise.
Yes, the company's 'Switchmas Giveaway' is back and will commence on 9th December 2024 at 12am PT, after which it will be giving away one free game on each of the following eleven days. New releases are included in the line-up alongside one game that will be provided for free from day one of its launch.
Of course, there are a few rules to follow, as per the previous giveaway events. In short, you'll need to already own one game from No Gravity Games' back catalogue on Switch. In addition, the giveaway will work as a 'chain' of sorts, so in order to redeem 'game 2', you'll need to have redeemed 'game 1', and so on. If you miss out on any of the titles on offer, you can purchase them for a discounted price and rejoin the chain.
The giveaway will be available from 9th December to 19th December, and while we don't have a view of what the free games will be at this time, we'll be sure to update this post as soon as we know more. Are they going to be good games..? Well, that'll certainly up for debate, but we just can't say no to free stuff.
If you don't already own one of the title's from No Gravity Games' back catalogue, you can grab Pirates: All Aboard! for free by signing up to the company's newsletter. This will then qualify you for the additional 11 games over the aforementioned period. It's basically a repeat of last year's event, then, but hopefully the line-up of games will be given a nice refresh.
If you want more information on how to sign up for the newsletter, then simply visit the official No Gravity Games website.
What do you make of this offer from No Gravity Games? Will you be grabbing yourself a few free games, or do you plan on skipping this one? Let us know with a comment down below.
No Gravity Games?
What is that?
Defying Gravity (WICKED) ? 🤭
Hope those in North America going for this will enjoy at least some of the games no matter if they're "good" or not - as much as higher quality is obviously appreciated, what matters the most at the end of the day is the enjoyment games (and also other things such as books, movies etc.) can bring to people!
Done these in the past. They're generally not worth the time to download.
I heard that Will You Snail? was actually a fun game, but when I looked for it on the eShop, it’s nowhere to be found. The Nintendo website also says it’s unavailable. That was about the only that would have made me try out this promotion.
@Solomon_Rambling
How strange, it does seem to be unavailable right now, I wonder why?
You can still grab physical copies from Super Rare Games, though, they have at least 600 left.
https://superraregames.com/products/srg-80-will-you-snail-switch
@RupeeClock Maybe I sound like a conspiracy theorist, but that's just about the only game from this publisher that people bought. If that doesn't count for you to get the rest of the games, then people will just have to sell their data to the devil (by signing up for the news letter) or spend money on one of their games.
In other words, there's no such thing as a free game. Or at least no such thing as a good free game.
@Solomon_Rambling Indeed... the game has not been listed since the beginning of November this year.
(According to : Deku Deals)
First game mentioned is a whopping 3/10 from NL. Yea, no thanks. Very little time as it is to game, can't be bogged down with typical giveaway shovelware. Unless of course someone can convince me they have some banger titles in their catalog?
I'm far to busy watching this hot pocket spinning in the microwave to download these games. Maybe next year 🙂
I'd rather have the lump of coal.
My backlog is saying, "Don't you dare!" And also, "Stop it with Balatro already!"
