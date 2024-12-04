Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

Christmas is upon us once again, which means that No Gravity Games is back with another generous offer of free Switch games; eleven of them, to be precise.

Yes, the company's 'Switchmas Giveaway' is back and will commence on 9th December 2024 at 12am PT, after which it will be giving away one free game on each of the following eleven days. New releases are included in the line-up alongside one game that will be provided for free from day one of its launch.

Of course, there are a few rules to follow, as per the previous giveaway events. In short, you'll need to already own one game from No Gravity Games' back catalogue on Switch. In addition, the giveaway will work as a 'chain' of sorts, so in order to redeem 'game 2', you'll need to have redeemed 'game 1', and so on. If you miss out on any of the titles on offer, you can purchase them for a discounted price and rejoin the chain.

The giveaway will be available from 9th December to 19th December, and while we don't have a view of what the free games will be at this time, we'll be sure to update this post as soon as we know more. Are they going to be good games..? Well, that'll certainly up for debate, but we just can't say no to free stuff.

If you don't already own one of the title's from No Gravity Games' back catalogue, you can grab Pirates: All Aboard! for free by signing up to the company's newsletter. This will then qualify you for the additional 11 games over the aforementioned period. It's basically a repeat of last year's event, then, but hopefully the line-up of games will be given a nice refresh.

If you want more information on how to sign up for the newsletter, then simply visit the official No Gravity Games website.

What do you make of this offer from No Gravity Games? Will you be grabbing yourself a few free games, or do you plan on skipping this one? Let us know with a comment down below.