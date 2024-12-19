The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region.

Airborne Grannies (Baltoro Minis, 25th Dec, $9.99) - Soar to the top scores while hanging out with the world’s most rad grandmas in "Airborne Grannies". These ladies in their sixties are not just passing time—they're setting records and redefining "cool" with each jump. It’s a game that mixes the nostalgia of arcade classics with a fresh, uproarious twist.

Aireo FlightSimulator 2025 Edition (Airror Studio, 19th Dec, $23.99) - Are you ready for a new adventure? With Aireo FlightSimulator 2025 Edition, you’ll experience the world from an entirely new perspective. Take off from one of over 10,000 real airports and discover the world from above!

Anime Dance-Off – Around the World (EpiXR Games, 19th Dec, $9.99) - In this captivating adventure, you'll have the chance to dance alongside your favorite characters through 35 mesmerizing levels, each offering two distinct difficulties to challenge and delight players of all skill levels.

Bimfli & His Time Travels: Japan (Aldora Games, 13th Dec, $4.90) - In this chapter, Bimfli will travel to different times in Japan. He will meet several allies throughout his adventure: a priestess concerned about the town, a samurai protector of a great castle, an enigmatic geisha, etc. All of these companions will teach Bimfli an important lesson about the balance between development and nature.

Block Jam (QubicGames, 21st Dec, $4.99) - Match three blocks of the same color to clear levels and build amazing structures for your blocks. Sounds easy? Think again! – you only have so much room on your bench, and if you overfill it, it's game over!

Brothers in Hell (Moonsaurus, 19th Dec, $8.99) - Fulfill Your Wish You’ve been brought back with a single purpose: revenge. Attack the villages ravaged by the sinister and enslaving “Apocalypse Bringers”, who have plunged the world into chaos, and liberate them from their tyranny.

Cats Visiting Christmas Town (AGE Zero, 19th Dec, $3.99) - Join the holiday spirit in Cats Visiting Christmas Town, where the joy of the season meets the thrill of discovery! Wander through delightful Christmas-themed scenes filled with classic decorations, snowmen, bustling shops, and even Santa himself. Immerse yourself in the cozy atmosphere of holiday festivities as you explore each festive location.

Cats Visiting Underwater World (AGE Zero, 24th Dec, $3.99) - In Cats Visiting Underwater World, dive into stunning underwater scenes where hidden cats await. From shipwrecks nestled in vibrant coral reefs to the corridors of ancient, submerged temples, every location is filled with beauty, mystery, and feline friends.

Detail Hunter (Gametry, 25th Dec, $2.99) - Dive into Detail Hunter, the premier spot-the-difference game that will put your attention to detail to the test! Experience a world of vivid, cartoon-style visuals and challenging puzzles.

EGGCONSOLE AQUA POLIS SOS MSX (D4 Enterprise, 19th Dec, $6.59) - Thrills and Speed for Ultimate Excitement! Oh no! A few people have been left behind in an underwater city. If they aren’t rescued quickly, they’ll be blown up by mines or missiles. You must lift them to the surface on the rescue ship and reach the waiting mothership as fast as possible.

Float Survival Simulator – Ocean Survivor (16BIT, 21st Dec, $12.99) - Embark on an unforgettable journey in Float Survival Simulator: Ocean Survivor, where each wave can bring new adventures or deadly threats. Stranded on a fragile raft with only a hook, you must gather resources, battle fierce predators, and transform your raft into a secure floating haven. Survive alone or with friends on this treacherous ocean quest!

Football Stars: Head Ball Soccer Co-op Battle (globalgamestudio, 19th Dec, $4.99) - Get ready for the ultimate soccer showdown! Step onto the field and experience the thrill of intense soccer battles! With simple controls, fast-paced gameplay, and nonstop excitement, this game is perfect for casual players and die-hard soccer fans alike. Are you ready to rule the pitch?

Golf Up (SuperPowerUpGames, 25th Dec, $6.99) - Golf Up is a fun-loaded golf game you can play with up to 4 friends in several game modes. In Tournament mode, you can pick between the Classic or Points options, in which you earn points by getting good results in the Holes and making quick decisions for bigger bonuses. You will also be able to play solo in Arcade mode and compare your score in the online ranking with that of your friends and players from around the world.

Item Frenzy (Downmeadowstreet, 19th Dec, $4.99) - Step into a relaxing world of exploration and discovery with Item Frenzy, a game that invites you to uncover hidden treasures across diverse and serene environments. With three enchanting levels: Town, Campsite, and Forest, each filled with unique items to find!

Jigsaw Puzzle Utopia (Gametry, 20th Dec, $2.99) - Immerse yourself in the serene and satisfying world of Jigsaw Puzzle Utopia, a game designed for relaxation and mental engagement. This virtual jigsaw experience offers thousands of stunning puzzles with themes ranging from scenic landscapes and vibrant wildlife to intricate abstract art.

Jungle Adventure (Gametry, 25th Dec, $2.99) - Dive into Jungle Adventure, a pixel platformer where you explore vibrant jungle landscapes, dodge obstacles, and face off against quirky creatures. Overcome challenging obstacles, battle quirky jungle creatures, and uncover hidden treasures as you progress through vibrant levels.

Kaimyou Maker (Moaisoft, 19th Dec, $7.99) - This comprehensive Kaimyou editing tool is suitable not only for those who wish to receive a Kaimyou for themselves or their family members, but also for use by Buddhist priests. Additionally, since Japanese religions are tolerant, the software can be used by individuals from other religions without any issue. Even if you simply want a cool Kanji alias, you are welcome to use it.

Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero (Mindscape, 19th Dec, $19.99) - Leif's Adventure is a captivating 2D action-adventure game centered on friendship and teamwork. A young boy, never meant to be a hero, discovers that brute strength isn't always the solution. Guide two distinct characters through the adventure of their lifetimes, leveraging their unique abilities to defeat the evil forces of the Netherworld.

Monoquous 2 (Chequered Ink, 20th Dec, $6.99) - Monoquous 2 is a challenging puzzle platformer in which you can phase through walls to invert the world around you, taking the direction of gravity with it - up becomes down, black becomes white, and deadly obstacles lose and gain their threat along the way.

Pine: A Story of Loss (Fellow Traveller, 13th Dec, $9.99) - Pine is an interactive and emotional short story told wordlessly through hand-drawn animation and music, designed to be played in a single sitting. It follows the story of a woodworker grieving the recent passing of his wife. Now alone in the glade where they made their home, he attempts to move on. - Read our Pine: A Story of Loss review

Pizza Maker (Nerd Games, 28th Dec, $4.99) - Prepare delicious pizzas with the right ingredients, bake them for the perfect amount of time, and improve your pizzeria while meeting charming characters in person or through delivery orders in Pizza Maker.

Quilts and Cats of Calico (Monster Couch, 18th Dec, $19.99) - Meet the adorable cats and sew the cosiest quilts. Quilts and Cats of Calico is a cosy board game in which the player's main task is to make a quilt from patterned fabric scraps. By smartly combining the colours and patterns of the scraps, the player can not only score points for the completed design but also sew on buttons and attract adorable cats, who have their own preferences for bedding patterns.

Ramp Bike Racing (Gametry, 20th Dec, $3.99) - Get ready for an adrenaline-charged adventure with Ramp Bike Racing! Hop on your bike and navigate towering mega ramps that challenge your skill and push your limits. Perform daring stunts as you tackle impossible tracks and gravity-defying jumps. Conquer a range of obstacles, from zig-zag paths to blazing fire-lit tracks, all while experiencing addictive, edge-of-your-seat gameplay.

Restaurant Tycoon: My Cooking Empire (Baltoro Games, 25th Dec, $29.99) - Love cooking games? Manage 9 distinct kitchens, craft over 500 dishes, and rise to culinary stardom across 1000+ fast-paced levels in Restaurant Tycoon: My Cooking Empire.

Save Christmas with Santa (Zakym, 19th Dec, $9.99) - Travel across 20 distinct levels, each filled with fun challenges and hidden surprises. To complete a level, gather every last gift and unlock the magic portal that will take you to the next location! Can you find them all out?

Star Trek: Legends (QubicGames, 25th Dec, $11.99) - Step into the role of your favorite heroes and villains from across the history of Star Trek and embark on an epic space adventure to control the mysterious Nexus. Battle to save all of existence in Star Trek’s official strategy-based RPG!

Super Spy Raccoon (Flynns Arcade, 19th Dec, $4.99) - Super Spy Raccoon is an imagining of a stealth game as an early 80's Arcade Classic! Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to acquire all classified documents as you venture deeper and deeper into enemy territory. Hide, sneak, climb, and leap your way to victory!

Taxi Driver Simulation 2025 (COOL DEVS, 19th Dec, $11.99) - Get behind the wheel in Taxi Driver Simulation 2025 and become an urban stunt master! Race against the clock in 3 timed modes or cruise freely while transporting passengers across a bustling city. Earn cash for every trip, but the big tips come from pulling off stunts like jumps and drifts. Choose from 9 characters and cars, upgrading your ride for better speed, control, and style.

The Escape Room Chronicles ep3:The Southern Resort (D3PUBLISHER, 19th Dec, $5.99) - For some mysterious reason, the protagonist finds himself in sealed rooms wherever he goes. Seemingly simple at first, solving the puzzles delivers an unmatched sense of satisfaction.

Tombs of Myra (Asylum Square Interactive, 24th Dec, $6.99) - Descend into the cursed tombs of Myra and free the souls of ancient warriors, a turn-based puzzle dungeon crawler.

Universe For Sale (Akupara Games, 19th Dec, $14.99) - Universe for Sale is a hand-drawn adventure game set in the dense clouds of Jupiter, where sapient orangutans work as dockhands and mysterious cultists strip the flesh from their bones in order to reach enlightenment.

Winter Games Collection (Mindscape, 19th Dec, $14.99) - Dive into a frosty world packed with snow-filled challenges and chilly adventures designed to bring warmth and excitement to your cold winter days. Take on the leaderboard to see who can claim the highest score by challenging your friends in the multiplayer mode — up to 8 players can join by simply passing around one controller.

