Following the release of the beat 'em up Night Slashers: Remake in September, a physical release has now been confirmed.

The catch is it's Japan only for now. Fortunately, it does include English language support. It's around the $30 USD mark (or your regional equivalent) on sites like Play-Asia and is expected to ship in February 2025. The physical distribution is being handled by Rainy Frog and pre-orders are now live.

This title is based on the Data East release and swaps out the retro graphics for a more modern look. In our review, we called it "interesting to revisit" - with new characters, new combat options, and more. And if you don't have an issue with the visuals, the price tag might still make this one worth a look.

Night Slashers
Image: via Playasia

If you would prefer to go with a Switch eShop copy, the Night Slashers: Remake can be purchased right now for $9.99 / £8.99.

Would you be interested in adding this title to your physical Switch library? Have you played the eShop release yet? Let us know in the comments.

