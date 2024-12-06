ININ Games announced last week that it has officially gained the publishing rights to Shenmue III, the long-awaited third entry in the cult Dreamcast series. Of course, here at Nintendo Life, that got us thinking about the future of the series — particularly given than none of the games have appeared on Switch. And now, ININ Games has shared a survey on social media, asking fans to answer "a couple questions on Shenmue III".

While the survey, which you can access right here, asks questions like "What's your favourite moment in the whole Shenmue series?" and "What graphics and performance improvements would you like to see for Shenmue III?", there's one big one that caught our eye:

"On which platform would you like to see Shenmue III?". And Switch is an answer, alongside Xbox Series, PS5, and Mac. The game is only available on PS4 and Windows, currently, but you know what to do, folks.





We have prepared a quick survey with a couple questions on Shenmue III. Please consider filling it out if you're a fan of Ryo's antics or just familiar with the game. Your feedback will be invaluable to us, as always!



Follow the link 👇pic.twitter.com/loc4lcYeYE Heya folks!We have prepared a quick survey with a couple questions on Shenmue III. Please consider filling it out if you're a fan of Ryo's antics or just familiar with the game. Your feedback will be invaluable to us, as always!Follow the link 👇 https://t.co/2cnGswiMEA December 6, 2024

"Please consider filling it out if you're a fan of Ryo's antics or just familiar with the game." ININ Games posted on X, "Your feedback will be invaluable to us, as always!"

The survey is just a survey, obviously, but it's clear that ININ Games is looking to do something with Shenmue. The publisher sadly doesn't have the rights to the first two games (those are owned by Sega), and we'd love to see the whole series on the Switch (or successor), so we'll see.

Shenmue III continues the story of Ryo Hazuki directly from the end of Shenmue II, despite the near-20 years release gap between the games. Ryo is still out to seek revenge on his father's killer while uncovering the secrets of the Phoenix Mirror. The third game got pretty mixed reviews back when it launched, but it is unabashedly faithful to the original duo.

Do you want Shenmue III on Switch? Would you rather wait for the Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.