Nintendo's platforms have hosted all sorts of iconic series over the years, but one we haven't seen just yet is Shenmue. While nothing has admittedly changed on this front, a recent announcement has reignited hopes.

ININ Games has revealed it has now "officially acquired" the publishing rights to Shenmue III and will have "some news to share about this soon enough". While nobody knows what to expect just yet, fans of the series are already calling for the third entry to be released on Nintendo's platform.

"Alright, let's make a proper announcement about this, shall we? We are thrilled to announce that we will be once more collaborating with Ys Net in the future, as we have now officially acquired the publishing rights to Shenmue III. We'll have some news to share about this soon enough, so if you're interested, watch this space!"

Please release it on Xbox and Switch.



Also is there a possibility for a collection release with all 3 games in one package with extra content like BTS, material art and potential plot points for 4 and on? — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) November 22, 2024

This famous action-adventure series led by Sega legend Yu Suzuki started life on the Dreamcast in 1999 and was followed up with a sequel on the same platform in 2001. The third entry began as a Kickstarter campaign and was eventually released on the PlayStation 4 and Windows in 2019.

Considering the Switch "successor" is just around the corner, now could be a great time for a Nintendo-related announcement.