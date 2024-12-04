Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

In case you've been living under a rock, Wicked is the movie event right now. John M. Chu's movie musical is smashing box office records right now, so of course it's going to appear in some video games — namely, Funko Fusion.

The game — which has been out on PS5, Xbox, and Steam since September — comes to Switch on 6th December (we hope - it's been delayed a few times). And when it launches, two Wicked DLC packs will be available to download.

Pack 1 features Elphaba and Glinda (or Galinda, as she starts off being known), the two friends who eventually become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good respectively. Pack 2 contains The Wizard himself and the headmistress of Shiz University, Madame Morrible.

That means the residents of Oz will be joining characters from Back to the Future, Battlestar Galactica, Five Nights at Freddy's, Hot Fuzz, Jurassic Park, KFC, The Mummy, The Thing, and Xena Warrior Princess, among many other franchises. No, we're not making any of that up. Yes, KFC's Colonel Sanders is playable.

Aaanyway, if that sounds like a fever dream you want to dive into, you can do it on Switch this Friday. But have a look at our sister site Push Square's thoughts on the PS5 release of the game as a starter. They, uh, don't hold back.

Will you be getting Funk Fusion later this week? Let us know in the comments.