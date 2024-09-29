Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

Mojang is celebrating all things Minecraft this weekend with its special 'Minecraft Live' broadcast, and as part of this, it's shared new details about what's on the way to the survival-crafting game in the future.

For starters, a new biome has been revealed. It's officially titled 'The Pale Garden' and "invokes eerie and spooky feelings". Along with this is 'The Creaking' - a new tree-like mob. Instead of damaging it directly, you'll need to target the creaking heart block which controls this mob and is hidden somewhere in the biome.

"At daytime, the pale garden is peaceful, but as night falls the biome takes on an eerie mood. And that creepy feeling might turn to fear when you meet the creaking! Dare to look at this hostile mob and it’ll freeze in place. Attack it directly and your swipes will have no effect. You’ll need to search for its creaking heart block for a chance of survival."

This new biome will also be filled with all sorts of creepy sound effects and pale tones. This also includes a new pale oak wood set and hanging moss.

In addition to this, Mojang will be adding hardcore mode to Bedrock and bundles (which allow you to gather even more crafting supplies) in a new 'drop' update titled Bundles of Bravery.

"The Bundles of Bravery game drop brings Hardcore mode to Bedrock Edition (it’s already in Java) as well as bundles (coming to all editions). The latter will help you keep a clean inventory no matter how you choose to play. Join Stephen and Matthew as they explain why these features are so significant for all types of players and what you can expect when they arrive in the near future."

The new biome and mob will be "coming soon" to snapshots, previews and betas, and the Bundles of Bravery drop is also arriving in the future. You can see the full Minecraft Live 2024 broadcast on the Minecraft YouTube channel.

Mojang has also shared a deep-dive session into the Pale Garden update, which you can check out in the video below: