Nintendo's gamble to save its 'Switch 2' announcement for the New Year has seemingly paid off - at least in Japan, anyway.

Starting with software, Super Mario Party Jamboree has once again topped the boxed charts, selling a further 133,542 copies and inching ever closer to a total of 1 million lifetime sales. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake follows behind with another 38,088 copies sold, with a selection of familiar, evergreen Nintendo titles making up the remainder of the top ten (oh, and Minecraft too).



Animal Crossing: New Horizons has also achieved a new milestone in selling over 8 million copies in Japan. The game is currently the second best-selling Switch title globally, with the last official figures putting it at a total of 46.45 million units sold.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Hardware for this week is a familiar sight, but the numbers have increased slightly from last week, resulting in the Nintendo Switch exceeding 100,000 sales in one week across its three SKUs. Many folks were understandably concerned that the upcoming Switch successor would potentially harm Nintendo's holiday performance, and while total hardware sales are undoubtedly down as a whole, the company has to be satisfied with the numbers shown here.

It's a strong way to end 2024 and what may well be the final holiday period before the Switch 2 lands. As for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, sales aren't quite as impressive. Sony managed to shift a total of 24,650 PS5 consoles, while Microsoft had to settle for a meagre 3,389 Xbox consoles.

One last thing to mention is that the OG Switch has now sold over 20 million consoles in Japan. Pretty impressive!

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (16th - 22nd Dec) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 55,544 8,477,131 2 Switch Lite 34,542 6,334,874 3 PlayStation 5 15,213 5,371,707 4 Switch 14,065 20,007,206 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 5,358 123,693 6 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 4,079 896,476 7 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 2,893 15,224 8 Xbox Series X 280 314,000 9 Xbox Series S 216 327,316 10 PlayStation 4 44 7,929,027

