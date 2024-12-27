Nintendo's gamble to save its 'Switch 2' announcement for the New Year has seemingly paid off - at least in Japan, anyway.
Starting with software, Super Mario Party Jamboree has once again topped the boxed charts, selling a further 133,542 copies and inching ever closer to a total of 1 million lifetime sales. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake follows behind with another 38,088 copies sold, with a selection of familiar, evergreen Nintendo titles making up the remainder of the top ten (oh, and Minecraft too).
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has also achieved a new milestone in selling over 8 million copies in Japan. The game is currently the second best-selling Switch title globally, with the last official figures putting it at a total of 46.45 million units sold.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (16th - 22nd Dec)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
Switch
|133,542
|835,085
|2
|
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|
Switch
|38,088
|
894,671
|3
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
Switch
|24,019
|6,146,178
|4
|Minecraft
|
Switch
|23,131
|3,744,671
|5
|Mario & Luigi: Brothership
|
Switch
|22,237
|148,380
|6
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|
Switch
|18,178
|5,668,493
|7
|
Switch
|18,145
|356,613
|8
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
Switch
|
15,536
|8,008,343
|9
|Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet
|
Switch
|15,244
|
5,477,820
|10
|Switch
|13,309
|1,503,403
Hardware for this week is a familiar sight, but the numbers have increased slightly from last week, resulting in the Nintendo Switch exceeding 100,000 sales in one week across its three SKUs. Many folks were understandably concerned that the upcoming Switch successor would potentially harm Nintendo's holiday performance, and while total hardware sales are undoubtedly down as a whole, the company has to be satisfied with the numbers shown here.
It's a strong way to end 2024 and what may well be the final holiday period before the Switch 2 lands. As for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, sales aren't quite as impressive. Sony managed to shift a total of 24,650 PS5 consoles, while Microsoft had to settle for a meagre 3,389 Xbox consoles.
One last thing to mention is that the OG Switch has now sold over 20 million consoles in Japan. Pretty impressive!
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (16th - 22nd Dec)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|55,544
|8,477,131
|2
|Switch Lite
|
34,542
|6,334,874
|3
|PlayStation 5
|15,213
|5,371,707
|4
|Switch
|14,065
|20,007,206
|
5
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|
5,358
|123,693
|
6
|PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|4,079
|896,476
|
7
|
Xbox Series X - Digital Edition
|2,893
|15,224
|
8
|Xbox Series X
|280
|314,000
|
9
|Xbox Series S
|216
|327,316
|
10
|PlayStation 4
|
44
|7,929,027
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
[source famitsu.com]
Come oooon, come oon, arrr!!! how much longer??!!
"Spare a thought for PS5 and Xbox"
Nah. I'm fine.
I don’t know why, because it won’t affect my personal life in the slightest, and I think console wars are dumb (because choice and competition is good for us consumers), but still: I’m rooting for the Switch to become the best selling console of all time.
Come on, Nintendo!
It's amazing to see how much this family of systems keeps on selling despite already having sold so much. I do wonder if it will actually end up taking the top spot of consoles sold. It's got the pace for it!
Why do Microsoft even continue to operate in Japan, 3 series SKUs and still nowhere near even selling 1m units, and probably won't in its lifetime (660k). Impressive numbers for Switch at 35m total.
It seems like there's been a cultural shift in Japan since the days of the PS2 (25m). Since then sony consoles have struggled to hit 10m.
Wow those switch numbers are amazing.
Its crazy to see that the next gen consoles have such low numbers i really taught the numbers where higher.
Love to see the OG Switch break 20 million in Japan. Switch Lite on its own outsold the combined hardware sales of ALL Sony and Microsoft machines… that’s seven different SKUs. Incredible from Nintendo, and big numbers in the software charts as well.
Another clean sweep for Switch with Jamboree having ginormous numbers, and the Switch version of DQ 3-HD looking like it could reach one million in a month or two. Wow.
Wow, 15 K unit of PS5 sales on this week.
Good job ! 😊
"Spare a thought for PS5"
No. Literally not worth the investment. Way to expensive and no games that really justify me buying one.
(Astro Bot is a good contender but I'm not gonna buy a ps5 just for 1 game)
@AmplifyMJ I hadn't noticed that Switch Lite alone outsold all competitors' products. That's just awesome and a clear indicator that helps us understand why a market analyst said two or three weeks ago that one of Nintendo's competitors will have serious difficulties next generation. Let's wait and see
