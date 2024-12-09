Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Two years after the hit indie RPG Chained Echoes released, developer Matthias Linda — now having formed Umami Tiger, his new development studio — has announced Ashes of Elrant, an expansive new DLC package that launches in Q2 2025.

This story DLC will take place right before the final boss of the base game and sees The Clan of the Crimson Wings travel to the land of Elrant, "a land where nothing is as it seems."

In Elrant, you'll be able to experience a brand new world with new maps, dungeons, and towns, fight over 40 new monsters and enemies, and go fishing. But you'll also get a brand new playable character, simply called The White Wolf.

It sounds huge, and given the trailer shows off tons of new locations, minigames, and characters, we're sure there's even more we haven't been told about yet.

Chained Echoes is a must if you're a fan of turn-based RPGs, with excellent combat, music, and world design. It's one of the best indie titles on the Switch, so if you haven't seen the game before now, or want to know more, go read our glowing review.

Are you excited for the Ashes of Elrant DLC? Let us know in the comments.