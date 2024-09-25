Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Inti Creates has revealed Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark, a sequel to Gal Guardians: Demon Purge that takes the same slick gameplay and expands on it significantly, shifting the genre to a full-on Metroidvania.

While there's no release window for this one yet, Inti Creates has confirmed that it's Switch-bound and will allow for both solo and multiplayer play, with full support for online connectivity in which each player takes control of one of two main protagonists.

The debut trailer certainly reminds us of the classic 'Igavania' Castlevania titles like Aria of Sorrow and Order of Ecclesia, but Gal Guardians seems to be leaning heavily into more action-oriented gameplay. Indeed, depending on which character you play as, you'll be equipped with either a close-range whip or a long-range gun.

It all sounds promising, so let's check out the official synopsis:

"Servants of the Dark moves the setting from a single demonic castle to the entirety of the demon world. Players will control two demon maids as they explore the underworld: “Kirika” and her younger sister “Masha.” They each have different attacks and abilities, requiring players to switch between the two as they explore each area, upgrade their weapons, defeat demonic bosses, and revive their master, the Demon Lord Maxim."

We'll be sure to keep you updated on the game's progress in the coming months and provide a release date as soon as we hear more.