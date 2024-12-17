Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Following the arrival of Mistwalker's turn-based RPG Fantasian NEO Dimension on the Switch earlier this month, Square Enix has now released an eShop demo for the game.

This demo will allow you to not only try out the game but also carry any save data you have over to the full game if you decide to continue your adventure. If you do go ahead with this, a "save data transfer check" will take place when you boot up the main game.

✨ Please ensure you've updated to the latest version of the main game.

✨ If you already have main game save data, the save data transfer check won't be performed. — FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (@Fantasian_EN) December 16, 2024

In our review on Nintendo Life, we noted how the Final Fantasy creator's JRPG was a love letter that both delights and frustrates - awarding it seven out of ten stars.