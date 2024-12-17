Following the arrival of Mistwalker's turn-based RPG Fantasian NEO Dimension on the Switch earlier this month, Square Enix has now released an eShop demo for the game.
This demo will allow you to not only try out the game but also carry any save data you have over to the full game if you decide to continue your adventure. If you do go ahead with this, a "save data transfer check" will take place when you boot up the main game.
In our review on Nintendo Life, we noted how the Final Fantasy creator's JRPG was a love letter that both delights and frustrates - awarding it seven out of ten stars.
"Sakaguchi admits that he was inspired to make Fantasian after replaying Final Fantasy VI on stream, reminding him how much he loved the genre. We’ve waited over three years since the two-part Apple Arcade release, but now console gamers can experience Sakaguchi’s ambitious project with FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, a game with flashes of brilliance – including a beautiful world and rewarding combat – held back by uneven pacing, brutally long encounters, and a lacklustre story."