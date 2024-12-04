Revealed at today's OTK Games Expo, Bandai Namco has announced that Doronko Wanko, a game which stars the most adorable pomeranian we think we've ever seen, is coming to Switch in Spring 2025.

To the British people reading this, yes, okay, stop chuckling in the back. The game's name actually derives from わんこ Wan ko, which is an informal or cute way of saying dog or puppy in Japanese. Kids use it a lot. And come on, the puppy in this game is pretty darn cute.

Alright, with that out of the way, what is Doronko Wanko? The game launched on Steam back in March 2024 and has received over 3,000 reviews, sitting at "Overwhelmingly Positive". It's entirely free (we don't expect that to be the case on Switch), and was one of three games to be released on the same day from the company's 2023 new recruits training program.

It's a sort of sandbox game where you need to make your owner's house as messy as possible, and not just with mud. Juice, ketchup, and paint can add some colour, and you can even use household appliances to spread the muck.

Your score is a cleaning and repairs bill, and you can even dress up your little pomeranian in cute cosmetics. Look, butter wouldn't melt in this little one's mouth — they can make the house as messy as they want.

You won't just be able to play as a pom, either. When the game launches on Switch, you'll have access to a number of dog breeds on day one. Can there be too much cuteness in one game? Have a look at the trailer (at around 23:30) to see what we mean.

Have you played Doronko Wanko on Steam? Will you be getting this on Switch next year? Bark in the comments and let us know.