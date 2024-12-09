Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Update [ ]: Sega has released an announcement trailer and confirmed the game for "the Nintendo Switch family of systems" — a name which is fast becoming the go-to for anything releasing on Switch but compatible with the next console — sometime in 2025. The game will also come to all other major platforms.

Here are some details from the official PR, you can check out our original story below that.

The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is a thrilling arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that builds upon the original Hinokami Chronicles, whose cumulative physical game shipments and digital copies sold has exceeded 4 million units worldwide.

The sequel’s Story Mode will pick up where the previous entry left off, allowing fans to once again put themselves in the well-traveled shoes of Tanjiro Kamado. This time, fans will be able to relive many of the exciting moments from “Entertainment District Arc,” “Swordsmith Village Arc,” and “Hashira Training Arc.” The VS Mode playable roster is larger than ever, with over 40 playable characters to choose from! That includes Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, two Hashira who bravely fought against two Upper Rank demons of the Twelve Kizuki. Players can expect all characters from the original Hinokami Chronicles to make a return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game’s paid DLC. The nine Hashira, the highest rank of the Demon Slayer Corps., will also join the game as playable characters.

Original Story:

If you played the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles video game and were wondering when Tanjiro and his demon-slaying buddies would be returning, we've got an update.

Aniplex has announced the second chapter of this game - officially titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2. It will be playable at Japan's Jump Fest this year (taking place between 21st and 22nd December 2024). The second chapter will cover the Entertainment District Arc and follow through to the Hashira Training Arc.

No platforms or release date has been revealed just yet, but the first game was released on the Switch in June 2022. We called it a solid adaptation of the hit anime and manga series, awarding it eight out of ten stars.

A party game called Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! was also released on the Switch this year.