Update #2 [ ]: Following the reveal of Catly at The Game Awards last week and speculation about the game using generative AI, SuperAuthenti's PR representative has now issued an official response stating "AI was not used" in the trailer or game.

Here's exactly what IGN was told:

"A PR representative authorized to speak on behalf of developer SuperAuthenti said that generative AI was not used to produce the trailer, nor the game. Furthermore, the representative said the developer was "very surprised by such speculations," adding that "We do not think there are any existing AI tools that can produce a video like that. Industry experts have echoed this opinion."

The same outlet has also been shown a version of the trailer that aired at The Game Awards which appears to "confirm the lack of AI use":

"The PR representative also showed IGN a version of the trailer from The Game Awards that showed in-progress shots interspersed alongside the final version, which did seem to confirm the lack of AI use in the actual trailer production."

SuperAuthenti's PR representative has also ruled out "blockchain technology" and "NFTs":

"Our company/project has never issued any blockchain currency and any NFTs. Our company does not and has never owned any blockchain currency and NFTs."

Digital Trends and Game Developer received the same information about Catly. If we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

Update #1 [ ]:

Following the reveal of Catly at The Game Awards yesterday, the game has now become a hot topic on Steam and social media (for what appears to be all the wrong reasons) - with claims this title and its creators have "direct ties" to AI, cryptocurrency, NFTs, and blockchain gaming. Some aren't even convinced it's a real game, according to The Gamer.

Digital Trends reached out to Catly's developer 'SuperAuthenti' to confirm if generative AI was being used to power this game and a PR representative declined to comment:

"Digital Trends followed up with the Catly team to confirm if generative AI is being used to power the game, or if it was used in the production of its debut trailer. A PR representative said that the team wouldn’t be going into further detail until 2025, and similarly declined to share what game engine Catly is being built on yet. While that doesn’t confirm or deny anything about the project, it leaves some questions open as to why Catly is being marketed as technologically innovative, how it’s able to deliver entirely unique cats to all players, and how exactly an open-world game runs on Apple Watch."

The same outlet shared a second update about the studio's co-founder and their past history which includes founding another Hong Kong-based studio in 2022 that ended up working on "two blockchain games". Here's a bit about one of these games and how they supposedly feature "the same talking points advertised in Catly":

"One of those was set to be Alien Meow, which GamesBeat called a “digital cat Metaverse.” The description of the project given in the article features some of the same talking points advertised in Catly, including highly detailed felines and an open world of sorts. That game was explicitly advertised as a web3 project where players would generate in-game value from cat breeding. It’s unclear if the game ever launched."

https://t.co/fQ5mr7ThRE did anyone bother to vet this beforehand @geoffkeighley ? the dev has like ZERO online presence and looks like AI slop garbage. they also declined to comment about whether or not it uses gen ai... https://t.co/W8Rx1fbgMr December 13, 2024

If there are any significant updates, we'll let you know.

Original Story: If you love cats (and there are plenty of us here at Nintendo Life who do), then you might be interested in checking out this upcoming open-world title known as Catly.

There's no release date just yet, but during The Game Awards this year it was confirmed for the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms. It will apparently feature some MMO aspects, according to its Steam listing.

Here's an official description (via Steam), and you can see the trailer in action below: