Do you need yet another reason to go back to the incredibly moreish poker roguelike Balatro? Yes? well how about eight more Friends of Jimbo!

Friends of Jimbo 3 is out now for free, and it adds eight new cosmetic flairs that you can apply to your cards. And at last, Shovel Knight has managed to dig his way into the game — it was only a matter of time, right? He's the king of indie crossovers.

Alongside Yacht Club Games' superstar, you'll get card designs inspired by Divinity: Original Sin 2, Enter the Gungeon, Potion Craft, Don't Starve, Warframe, 1000xRESIST, and Cult of the Lamb.

Oh, and if you recognise the face in the trailer, yes, it's 100% Ben Starr, who just seems to keep popping up everywhere after his knockout performance in Final Fantasy XVI last year.

Soooo... we guess we know what we'll be doing tonight. Again. Balatro will never let us go, will it? Perhaps it's time to swap out our Stardew Valley cards...

Balatro is one of the big nominees at tonight's Game Awards, where it's up for five awards, including Game of the Year. We're rooting for you, Jimbo. And friends too, we suppose.

Let us know if Balatro still has you ensnared in the comments.