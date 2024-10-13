Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

The explosive fast-paced action platformer Antonblast was meant to be arriving on the Switch eShop next month, but it's now been delayed due to Hurricane Helene and Milton.

According to Summitsphere studio head and Antonblast director Tony Grayson, the hurricanes have "directly and indirectly" impacted multiple team members, which have their "roots planted across the southeastern United States". Fortunately, everyone is safe.

To make it up for this delay, a new 'One Blast Demo' will be made available during Steam's 'Next Fest' next week - with a "totally revamped Boiler City", a "never-before-playable Slowroast Sewer" and some other surprises.

As noted above, the 'One Blast Demo' will hopefully be released as an update to Switch owners in the "coming weeks". You can also download the current demo from the Switch eShop. If we hear any other updates about Antonblast, we'll let you know.