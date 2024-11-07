Video game music record label Materia Collective has revealed its latest vinyl boxset, 'Music from Castlevania - Black & Red' and it looks stunning. There's just one catch, it's flipping expensive!

The hefty price tag of £433 / $549.99 will be like garlic to a vampire for many, and we don't blame them. However, the collection is beefy enough that if you really squint at it, it starts to feel like good value.

'Music from Castlevania - Black & Red' covers Konami's iconic monster-hunting series from 1986 to 2010, with 46 LPs featuring remastered recordings, complete OSTs and newly arranged tracks. These vinyls are sorted into two outer boxes ('Black' and 'Red', fittingly), each adorned with gorgeous artwork by Johnny Dombrowski — the jackets feature 46 pieces of original art, too.

The collection also contains liner notes from author and Video Works host Jeremy Parish, so you can keep up to date with how the soundtrack develops with each series entry. It's an educational purchase, see?

With 974 tracks providing over 30 hours of listening, a complete tracklist would be a little excessive here. However, you can see the games in every LP below:

BLACK (LPs 1-23)

LP1

Castlevania (FDS)*

Dracula II: Noroi no Fuuin (FDS)*

Akumajou Dracula (MSX)*

Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest (NES)*

LP2

Akumajou Densetsu (FC)*

LP3

Castlevania III: Dracula’s Cruse (NES)*

LP4

Castlevania: The Adventure (GB)*

Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge (GB)*

LP5

Akumajou Special: Boku Dracula-kun (FC)*

Kid Dracula (GB)*

LP6

Castlevania Legends (GB)*

Haunted Castle (AC)

LP7

Super Castlevania IV (SNES)*

LP8

Super Castlevania IV (SNES)*

Dracula X (SNES)*

LP9

Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (PCECD)*

LP10

Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles (PSP)

LP11

Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles (PSP)

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (GBA)*

LP12 / LP13

Castlevania (N64)*

LP14

Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness (N64)*

LP15

Castlevania (X68000)

LP16

Castlevania (X68000, Roland CM-64 Sound Module Version)

LP17

Castlevania (X68000, Roland SM-55 Sound Module Version)

LP18 / LP19

Castlevania Chronicles (PS)

LP20 / LP21

Castlevania Judgment (Wii)

LP22

Castlevania: The Arcade (AC)

LP23

Castlevania: The Arcade (AC)

Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth (WiiWare)

RED (LPs 24-46)

LP24 / LP25 / LP26

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (PS, SS)

LP27

Castlevania: Bloodlines (GEN)*

LP28 / LP29 / LP30

Castlevania: Lament of Innocence (PS2)

LP31

Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (GBA)

LP32 / LP 33

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (GBA)

LP34 / LP 35

Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow (DS)

LP36 / LP37 / LP38 / LP39

Castlevania: Curse of Darkness (PS2)

LP40 / LP41

Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin (DS)

LP42 / LP43 / LP44

Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia (DS)

LP45 / LP46

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair (Xbox 360/PS3)

*Contains new recordings exclusive to this release

As you might expect, this is a limited edition release with only 500 numbered units available. The collection is now available to pre-order from the Materia Store with an estimated shipping date of Q1 2025.

It's a pricey one, yes, but it seems fitting that it should arrive in what has been quite the year for the franchise. The awesome Castlevania Dominus Collection brought three DS classics to Switch earlier this year, and Vampire Survivors has just landed its excellent 'Ode to Castlevania' DLC. It's a good year to be a Belmont fan.