The Pokémon Company and Skinnydip have teamed up yet again to release another line of Kanto-themed merchandise, and this time it's a mix of t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Available to purchase now on the Pokémon Center website in the UK (and later in the US and Canada), the new collection features two t-shirts (Squirtle and Snorlax) and four sweatshirts (Eevee, Gengar, Arcanine, and Snorlax). Snorlax fans are being spoilt!

Priced at £21.99 and £34.99 respectively, we reckon they'll make nice Christmas gifts for the biggest Pokémon fans in your life.

Here's a little look at the collection:

Well, that seems like the holiday season is sorted, then! There are lots of other items from Skinnydip featuring some of your favourite Gen 1 Pokémon like Mew, the Eeveelutions, Cubone, and more. Look, we all want a phone case with Magikarp on it, right?

Check out the Skinnydip collection on the Pokémon Center website now, and let us know what you'll be picking up in the comments.