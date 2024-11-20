If you've been wanting more Pokémon avatars for your Switch, the Switch Online 'Missions and Rewards' program is now offering new and returning icons.

As highlighted by Serebii.net, you can now get icons based on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC offerings. The first wave is now underway and will be followed by multiple other icons featuring trainers and various Pokémon from the newest entries.

Here's a look at what's up for grabs (including a Shiny Rayquaza):





https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/UNDPTnnE1U Serebii Update: A new wave of icons are now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers including new and returning icons for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. New waves will run each week November 19, 2024

NSO Icon Alerts on social media has provided a closer look at the first wave of offerings based on The Teal Mask. The avatars are 10 Platinum Points each and borders & backgrounds will set you back 5 Platinum Points each.

In some related news, a new distribution event is also available for Scarlet and Violet. And in some other Pokémon news this week, Scarlet and Violet have also surpassed the sales of Pokémon Red and Green in Japan. You can learn more about this in our previous coverage on Nintendo Life: